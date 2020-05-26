Sony is making Call of Duty: WWII available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers. The game is available to download starting today if you’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

As announced on PlayStation’s official Twitter handle, the game is part of the monthly PS Plus games lineup. It will be available until the 6th of July. Sony will reveal the entire lineup for June later this week.

PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26. We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECVwca1cXq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020

Originally released in 2017, Sledgehammer Games developed Call of Duty: WWII. The game brought Call of Duty back to the world war scene since Call of Duty: World at War that got released back in 2018. Call of Duty: WWII is available in Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

“Call of Duty returns to its roots with Call of Duty: WWII—a breathtaking experience that redefines World War II for a new gaming generation. Land in Normandy on D-Day and battle across Europe through iconic locations in history’s most monumental war. Experience classic Call of Duty combat, the bonds of camaraderie, and the unforgiving nature of war.”, describes the company.

If you’ve been facing low competition in Call of Duty: WWII’s multiplayer mode, this giveaway would be good news as it will boost the userbase of gamers. Also, it might bring back players who have shifted to other Call of Duty games, like the recently launched battle-royale COD: Warzone.

Meanwhile, it is still not too late to grab the PS Plus free games lineup of May. The games in question are Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19. If you’re into those, you may claim them through June 1.