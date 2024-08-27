Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Trailer Shows All New Things Coming

Activision has made it clear that COD multiplayer this year will be different. Although we had certain rumors about what was coming in the next edition, nothing was official. Well, Activision has finally dropped the details through the new Call of Duty Black Ops 6 multiplayer reveal trailer.

In the trailer, we see plenty of plenty of action that shows off new additions coming in the upcoming multiplayer. Although some things were revealed in the official reveal of the Call of Duty Black Ops 6, the multiplayer features are finally official.

All Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Features

Adding to that early reveal, Activision finally confirmed that the gameplay will have the Omnimovement mechanics in multiplayer as well. Moreover, we will see 16 completely fresh multiplayer maps. Furthermore, the game mode will add Classic Prestige, Tomahawks, and RC-XD cars. Although we just got a gameplay-related reveal, we are still to know about the achievements that were leaked earlier.

COD Next is on August 28 and this sudden reveal shows how much hype Activision wants to generate around their latest Call of Duty game. We already know the multiplayer will be up for beta test on August 30. You can pre-order the game to get the beta test access for Call of Duty Black Ops 6. With the game launching on October 25 on Xbox, PS5, and PC, it is evident that Call of Duty is ready to make the buzz.

With already revealing an exciting zombie campaign, COD has now made waves for players to keep an eye on the COD Next event. Are you excited to try the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 multiplayer? Tell us what you think about the new additions in the comments below.