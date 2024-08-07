A massive leak has revealed all Call of Duty Black Ops 6 achievements. The leak surfaced online on X and provides detailed insights into the game’s campaign, multiplayer, and zombie modes.

While the leak’s authenticity is yet to be officially confirmed by Activision and Treyarch, the extensive list and level of detail suggest its credibility. It covers many challenges, from completing specific missions and earning high kill streaks to mastering difficult zombie objectives.

The leaked achievements offer a glimpse into the potential scope and depth of Black Ops 6. However, it’s important to approach this information cautiously as details may change before the game’s official release.

All Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Achievements (Leaked)

According to @ForwardLeaks post on X, here are all the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 achievements:

Betrayal: Kill an enemy from behind while disguised by the Spy Kit

Camos Are Forever: Unlock any Diamond Camo in Multiplayer or Zombies

Doing Your Part: Complete the Training Course in Multiplayer

Heavy Ordinance Specialist : Destroy 50 Aerial Scorestreaks with Launchers in Multiplayer

Movie Night: Save a match to Theater

The Pale Horse Arrives : Get 500 Eliminations in Multiplayer

Podium Finish: Win (?) Multiplayer Matches

Red Carpet: Get featured in the Best Play 3 times in Multiplayer

Rush Hour: Get a Double Kill with the RC-XD in Multiplayer

Show Off: Earn a Mastery Badge with any Primary Weapon in Multiplayer or Zombies

Stylish Kill: Get 75 Eliminations while having an active Playstyle Bonus Perk in Multiplayer

Rapid Reflexes : Get 5 Headshot Kills during a single use of the Adrenaline Stim in Campaign

Complete Campaign : Complete the Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Vet : Complete the Campaign on Veteran difficulty

Covert Agent : In Contract, reach the Guild meeting without ever breaking stealth

Destructive Wake : Get 5 or more Kills with a single Scorestreak in Campaign

Complete Contract : Complete Contract in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Heist : Complete Heist in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Interrogation: Complete Interrogation in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Intro : Complete Intro in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Redacted: Complete Redacted in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Sabotage: Complete Sabotage in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Sandbox: Complete Sandbox in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Safehouse : Complete Safehouse Defend in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Storm : Complete Storm in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Union : Complete Union in Campaign on any difficulty

Seek & Destroy : Get 2 Kills with a single remote controlled Throwing Knife from at least 50 meters away in Campaign

Skewer the Winged Beast : In Sabotage, have the SAM target itself and the helicopter

David vs Goliath : In Defend, destroy the APC using an RC-XD

Dipped in Gold : Purchase all Safehouse and Player Upgrades in Campaign

The Puzzles, Mason : Complete all Safehouse Puzzles in Campaign

Full Clear: In Sandbox, complete every POI on the Tac Map

Bulldozed : In Storm, crush 5 enemies while driving the tank

CQC MVP : Perform 10 takedowns in Campaign

Party's Over : In Capitol Station, perform 5 takedowns on guards in the gala without being spotted

Annihilation : Get 66,666 Eliminations in Zombies

: Get 66,666 Eliminations in Zombies Complete Liberty Falls Quest

Complete Terminus Quest

Culinary Delight : In Terminus, consume a fish cooked with a special ingredient

Culinary Delight : In Terminus, consume a fish cooked with a special ingredient

Cyberized: Unlock 50 Augments in Zombies

Know Your Enemy : Get 100 Kills while using Mutant Injections in Zombies

Treasure Hunter : In Terminus, find the final Talisman

Earlier, some leaks also suggested a 2025 map for Warzone named Avalon, which is coming right after the long-awaited Verdansk goes away. The Multiplayer mode for COD Black Ops 6 also saw some massive leaks recently that showcased a bunch of BETA clips from the game. Although Activision has been actively taking them down through DMCA, it might not be enough.

With Call of Duty Black Ops 6 arriving on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation on October 25, the leaks only seem to be getting more intense.

That being said, are the leaks killing the hype for the upcoming Activision game for you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.