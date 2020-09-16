Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its ‘[email protected]‘ broadband plan for landline customers yet again. Introduced in March this year, the state-run telecom company has extended the plan a couple of times in the past.

For those unaware, BSNL’s [email protected] plan offers 5GB of daily data at 10Mbps and unlimited data beyond that limit at 1Mbps. However, it is applicable only to those who don’t have a BSNL broadband connection.

BSNL’s [email protected] broadband plan will now expire on the 8th of December. According to BSNL’s circular, the plan is valid for users in all circles except Andaman and Nicobar. Judging by the repeated extensions, this customer acquisition strategy seems to be working well for BSNL.

The plan is valid for one month from the date of activation. During the promotional period, BSNL will not levy installation and security charges from the customer. After the first month, customers will be migrated to regular plans.

Alongside this extension, BSNL has extended its 300GB CS337 Bharat Fiber plan till December 12 in select circles including Kolkata, Sikkim, and West Bengal. The plan in question offers 300GB of data at 40Mbps and unlimited data at 1Mbps after exhausting the data limit. You also get unlimited local and STD calls with this plan.

The 300GB CS337 Bharat Fiber plan costs Rs.499 per month. If you’re interested, you may also opt for the semi-annual version of the plan at Rs.2994 or the annual one which offers an additional month of free service at Rs.5998 if it is available in your circle.