BSNL has extended its “[email protected]” broadband plan for landline customers. The plan was first introduced in March and got further extended. It will now expire on the 26th of July.

BSNL has not changed the terms and conditions for its [email protected] plan. The plan is not applicable to existing BSNL broadband customers and can be availed only by new or existing BSNL landline customers who don’t have broadband now.

The State-owned telecom operator’s plan is valid in all BSNL telecom circles except Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The plan offers 5GB of daily data at 10Mbps, exhausting which will limit the data speeds to 1 Mbps.

Alongside, BSNL has extended its 6 paise cashback offer for landline users. The offer is now valid until July 31. The scheme offers 6 paise to customers once the call duration crosses 5 minutes. You can activate the offer by sending an SMS in the format “ACT<space><STDcode-Tel.No.><space>6PAISA” to 09478053334.

“Dear customer, BSNL has extended the 5 pe 6 cashback offer until 31st july 2020 for Landline/BB/FTTH customers. In this pandemic situation of COVID-19, please stay safe at home and call your family, friends and near and dear ones and avail the cashback offer too,” wrote BSNL in a tweet.