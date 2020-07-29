State-owned telecom giant, BSNL, has reintroduced its 200Mbps plan in Telegana after discontinuing it in the state recently. Called ‘Fibo Combo ULD 1999 CS55’, the plan was originally launched in Chennai and Telengana on a 90-day promotional basis earlier this year. It has since been expanded to the Kolkata, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry circles.

The plan offers up to 1500GB of high-speed monthly data at 200Mbps before the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Additionally, it also offers unlimited local and national calling to all mobile and landline networks. The plan will now be available in Telengana until October 19,2020.

As its name suggests, the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan costs Rs. 1,999 per month (plus taxes) and is available for subscription on a semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial basis. So basically, you could pay Rs. 11,994 to subscribe to the plan for six months, or pay Rs. 23,988 for a one-year subscription. To subscribe for 24 months or 36 months, you’ll need to pay Rs. 47,976 or Rs. 71,964, respectively.

Do note that the monthly rate for each of the plans is Rs. 1,999, which means you don’t get any financial discount by opting for the long-term plans. However, the company does offer 1/3/4 months of complimentary service to folks signing up for the annual, biennial and triennial packs.

As part of its efforts to stop its customer-base from eroding any further, BSNL has been introducing new broadband plans and extending the availability of old ones in several circles. It will be interesting to see if the strategy will work in a market where private operators like Jio, Hathway, ACT and others offer faster and more relevant plans.