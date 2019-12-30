BSNL has today launched two new broadband plans aimed at offering high-speed internet to users at affordable prices. The company’s new plans are priced at ₹299 and ₹491 respectively, and offer 20Mbps download speeds, along with a bunch of additional benefits.

Talking about the details, the ₹299 plan is called the 50GB_CUL plan, and as the name suggests, it offers a fair usage policy of 50GB data. The plan offers 20Mbps speeds till 50GB usage, post which the speed reduces to 1Mbps for unlimited data. On the other hand, the ₹491 plan, called the 120GB_CUL plan offers a fair usage policy of 120GB. This means that users will get 20Mbps speeds until 120GB usage, post which the speed drops down to 1Mbps for unlimited usage.

Both the plans also offer users unlimited local and STD calling as an added benefit, and offer ISD calls at ₹1.2 per unit.

If you are interested in using these plans, BSNL will charge you a refundable security deposit of ₹500. You should also know that the plans are only available for new BSNL broadband subscribers, or for BSNL landline users who want to add broadband services to their plans. Moreover, the plans are valid for 6 months, post which users of the 50GB_CUL plan will be auto-migrated to the 2GB_CUL plan that offers 2GB usage at 8Mbps for ₹399 per month, and users of the 120GB_CUL plan will be auto-migrated to the 3GB_CUL plan that offers 3GB usage at 8Mbps for ₹499 per month.