State-owned telecom operator, BSNL, has extended the the availability of its promotional 40Mbps fiber broadband plan. Named “300GB Plan CS337”, the plan offers 300GB of data at Rs. 499 per month. It was launched on a promotional basis, and was scheduled to expire on June 10. However, the availability of the plan has now been extended to September 9. Do note that the extension is only available in select circles, including West Bengal, Kolkata, and Sikkim.

Believed to have been first spotted by TelecomTalk, the Rajasthan circle also has a seemingly-identical plan called ‘300GB CS337 CUL MONTHLY’. Both plans offer the same benefits, including 300GB data at up to 40Mbps. In both cases, speeds are reduced to 1Mbps once the high-speed data allocation is exhausted. Both are also ‘Combo’ plans that come with unlimited local and national voice calls to any network. The availability of this particular plan has been extended to September 2.

Interestingly, the company also offers a similar promotional plan called ‘Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346’ in Odisha. It, however, comes with slightly different specifics. The plan costs Rs. 600 per month and offers up to 40Mbps speeds for the the first 300GB. Thereafter, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. The plan is scheduled to expire on July 27, so it will be interesting to see if the company will extend it as well.

BSNL also offers a standard Rs. 499 promo plan in most circles. Called ‘100GB CUL’, it offers 100 GB of data at 20Mbps, with speeds reduced to 2Mbps upon hitting the FUP mark. The plan is set to expire June 29th in several circles including Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand. There’s no word on whether it will also see an extension.