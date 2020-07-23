BSNL has revised the base tariff for a number of its plan vouchers (PVs) and First Recharge Coupons (FRCs). In a circular issued today, BSNL Chennai announced that base plan for FRC106 will now be mapped to the new ‘Advance Perminute Tariff plan PV94’, instead of the existing ‘Per Minute Plan PV75’. Similarly, the base tariff for PV106 and PV108 will now be mapped to ‘Advance Persecond Tariff PV95’ instead of ‘Per Second Plan PV74’. The changes will be applicable in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles.

Alongside the aforementioned FRCs, a bunch of standard plan vouchers have also been mapped to the new PVs. They include PV153, PV186, PV365, PV429, PV485, PV666, PV999, PV1699, PV1999 and PV2399. All of the above will now be mapped to PV94, said BSNL Chennai. The changes are effective from today.

BSNL had introduced the Rs. 94 and Rs. 95 plan vouchers earlier this month. While the former is a ‘per minute’ plan, the latter has a 1-second pulse rate. They are named ‘Advanced per Minute’ plan and ‘Advanced per Second’ plan, respectively. Both come with 100 minutes of voice calling and 3GB of high-speed data for 90 days.

The voice calling benefit is available for local, national and roaming calls in all BSNL circles, as well as on the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai. After exhausting the allocated amount of free calls, BSNL charges Rs. 1 per minute for local calls and Rs. 1.30 per minute for long-distance calls on PV94. On the Rs. 95 plan, BSNL charges Rs. 0.02 per second on local calls and Rs 0.024 per second for long-distance.