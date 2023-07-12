Boult Launches Apple Watch Lookalike in India For Rs 1,499

Boult Audio has launched the all-new Crown smartwatch in addition to the Boult Crown R Pro launched last month. This one is an Apple Watch Ultra lookalike and comes with features like support for 900 nits of brightness, an IP67 rating, and more. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Boult Crown: Specs and Features

The Boult Crown has a functional crown encased in a zinc alloy metal frame and features a 1.96-inch HD display with 900 nits of brightness. You can select from over 150+ cloud-based watch faces and add up to 8 UI styles. There are multiple silicone strap options with a metal keeper to keep it in place.

Thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 and an inbuilt speaker and microphone, you can make hands-free calling with up to 10 meters of distance range. There are several calling features available as well like syncing contact facility, a dialpad, call acceptance and rejection function, and much more.

In terms of fitness and wellness, the Boult Crown is more than capable. It offers over 100 sports modes and health monitoring facilities like period tracking, sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, and much more. It is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Additional highlights of the smartwatch include smart notifications, in-built games, and the Find My Phone feature. There is also support for AI-based voice assistants along with an official IP67 water resistance rating.

Price and Availability

The Boult Crown smartwatch is available to purchase at Rs 1,499. You can buy the smartwatch via the official Boult website as well as Flipkart. Grab yours today in Forest Black, Coral Yellow, Savannah Orange, and Arctic Blue color options.

Buy Bloult Crown via Flipkart