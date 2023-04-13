Boult Audio Introduces New Rover Pro Smartwatch in India

Boult Audio has launched the new Rover Pro smartwatch in India, joining the oBoult Audio Introduces Affordable Rover Smartwatch in India watch. This is an affordable watch with attractions like an AMOLED display, single-chip Bluetooth Calling, and much more. Read on to learn more about its price and features below.

Boult Audio Rover Pro: Specs and Features

The Rover Pro sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED curved round display with 1000 nits of peak brightness and a screen resolution of 446×446 pixels. It supports more than 150 watch face options.

The single-chip-based Bluetooth Calling functionality (with Bluetooth version 5.2) ensures three times better battery consumption and connectivity. It also enables a one-click connection with devices up to the 10m range. You can make and reject calls with SMS functionality, access the dial pad, and sync contacts.

There’s access to a blood pressure monitor, a heart rate sensor, and a SpO2 sensor. You can also access the period and sleep trackers too. The Rover Pro smartwatch sends sedentary water drinking reminders too.

The watch has support for over 100 sports modes such as cricket, running, cycling, basketball, yoga, and more. It can last for up to 10 days on a single charge and supports fast charging to provide a 2-day charge in just 10 minutes of charging via a USB Type-C port.

Additionally, Boult Audio’s Rover Pro enables QR code scanning, SOS functionality, a 4-digit PIN for privacy, access to Google Assistant or Siri, the Find my phone feature, smart notifications, music controls, and much more. It also has an IP68 rating.

Price and Availability

The Boult Audio Rover Pro has a special price of Rs 2,499 and will be available via Flipkart and the company’s website. It also comes with two additional straps for free. There are many rival options like the NoiseFit Twist, the Fire-Boltt Tank, and more.

The watch comes in two variants; Regal (in black, brown, and blue) and Icon (in black, green, and white).