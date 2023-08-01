Boult Audio Introduces Z60 Earbuds With 60 Hours Playtime In India

Boult Audio has introduced a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in the form of Z60 in India. The TWS comes with features like 60 hours of playback time, Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC), fast charging support, and much more. Have a look at the details below.

Boult Z60 TWS: Specs and Features

Boult Audio’s Z60 TWS earbuds are made up of plastic and have a touch-sensitive stem with soft silicon tips to facilitate longer listening sessions without any discomfort. The earbuds rest in a square-shaped plastic case. To deliver quality sound quality the TWS incorporates 13mm BoomX drivers clubbed with Zen Quad-Mic Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC).

There’s also support for 50ms low latency via the Combat Gaming mode (which can be enabled by tapping the earbud four times). This makes the Z60 ideal for listening to music as well as for gaming. In terms of listening experience, the SBC and AAC codecs are supported.

Commenting on the launch, Varun Gupta, the Co-Founder of Boult Audio, said, “We believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible technology-wise to aid our users with a sound experience of a lifetime. Our products significantly display the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous innovation. Whether it is the aesthetics or technology, Boult delves deeper and brings forth products that redefine the approach towards home-grown brands. Along the same line, we have set our foot in UK & USA markets with Boult Made in India products and are aiming to conquer furthermore international markets“

One of the highlighting features of the TWS is its ability to deliver a whopping 60 hours of playback time. And when you do run out of juice, you can quickly charge the Z60 TWS with Type-C Lightning Boult charging support. You can even get 150 minutes of playback time on a 10-minute charge.

In terms of connectivity, the TWS is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and supports Google Fast Pair and Blink&Pair. There is support for Google Assistant and Siri as well as an official IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Boult Audio Z60 has arrived at an introductory price of Rs 999 but originally costs Rs 1,499. You can grab the earbuds in Raven Black, Flamingo Pink, Spring Green, and Powder Blue color options via Amazon and the official Boult Audio website.

Buy the Boult Z60 Earbuds via Amazon