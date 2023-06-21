boAt Introduces New Xtend Plus Smartwatch in India

boAt has launched a new smartwatch as part of its Xtend family, the Xtend Plus in India. This is a sub-Rs 3,00o smartwatch, coming with features like an AMOLED display, an IP rating for water and dust resistance, and so much more. Have a look at the details below.

boAt Xtend Plus: Specs and Features

The Xtend Plus has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 700 nits of brightness, a 368×448 pixel resolution, and the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature. There’s also support for the Wake gesture and over 100 watch faces.

There are more than 100 sports modes to track activities like indoor running, outdoor walking, and much more. The watch has a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a period tracker, and a sleep tracker. Plus, you can also measure the calories, steps, and distance.

The boAt Xtend Plus also provides guided breathing exercises and sedentary and water intake and daily activity reminders. You can also use features like weather updates, camera/music controls, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, and smart notifications, among other things.

There’s support for Bluetooth Calling with the help of a speaker and mic. You can also access the dial pad and save up to 20 phone numbers. It has up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge with normal usage. Bluetooth Calling can lead to up to 2 days of usage. Additionally, the boAt Xtend Plus supports an IP68 rating.

Price and Availability

The boAt Xtend Plus retails at Rs 2,299 and will be up for grabs via Amazon, starting June 26. It rivals watches like the Pebble Cosmos Vogue, the Fire-Boltt Dagger, and more.

It comes in silicon (pink, black, blue), metallic (silver), and leather (brown) strap options.