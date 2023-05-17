boAt Storm Connect Plus Comes with Support for Hindi

boAt has introduced a new affordable smartwatch called the Storm Connect Plus in India. This one comes with support for both Hindi and English and enables access to Bluetooth Calling. Check out the price and other details below.

boAt Storm Connect Plus: Specs and Features

The Storm Connect Plus sports a metal body with a square dial and has a 1.91-inch HD display with 550 nits of brightness, a 90% screen-to-body ratio, and 2.5D curved glass. There are over 100 watch faces to choose from.

The watch supports single-chip Bluetooth Calling (with Bluetooth version 5.3) and the ENx algorithm for reduced noises during calls. You get to access the dial pad and even save up to 10 contacts. There’s a 300mAh battery, which can last up to days on a single charge. With Bluetooth Calling enabled, it is said to function for about 2 days.

The health features include a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a period tracker. You also get to monitor the steps, calories, and distance. The Storm Connect Plus has more than 100 sports modes to keep an eye on activities like cycling, walking, running, and much more.

As mentioned earlier, the smartwatch supports both Hindi and English and supports functionalities like music and camera controls, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, smart notifications, and much more. It also provides access to a voice assistant (Google Assistant or Siri) and an IP68 rating for sweat, splash, and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The boAt Storm Connect Plus retails at Rs 1,999 (Rs 1,799 on Flipkart) and is now available via the company’s website and Flipkart. It rivals options like the NoiseFit Twist, the Fire-Boltt Tank, and more.

The watch comes in Deep Blue, Active Black, Maroon, and Cool Grey colorways.

Buy boAt Storm Connect Plus via Flipkart