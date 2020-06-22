The affordable truly wireless earbuds market is growing at a rapid pace. With entrants like Redmi Earbuds S and upcoming Realme Buds Q, audio brand boAt is also stepping foot into the segment with its own offering. The company has launched its latest truly wireless earbuds – boAt Airdopes 511 V2 in India today.

The Airdopes 511V2 comes with 6mm dynamic drivers. Not the largest driver size in this price segment. The company has baked dual microphones into its budget TWS earbuds. As far as connectivity is concerned, you get Bluetooth 5.0 that offers up to 10 meters range. The earbuds offer IPX4 water resistance.

The company says it has added “Insta Wake N’ Pair” technology so that the earbuds automatically turns on and gets connected when you open the lid of the charging case. You can control music playback, trigger voice assistant, and adjust the volume using the multi-function button present on the earbuds.

Each earbud comes equipped with a 60mAh battery whereas the charging case is said to house a 500mAh battery. In terms of battery life, the company claims that you will get 6 hours of continuous usage via the earbuds.

Moreover, the charging case is said to be capable of completely charging the earbuds up to 4 times, thereby promising up to 24 hours of playback in total. A complete charge for the earbuds takes up to 2 hours. Also, the charging case here is similar to that of the Noise Shots XO and looks like a makeup compact case.

“boAt Airdopes 511V2 portable True Wireless Earbuds are the perfect amalgamation of design, sound, and technology. The product is for those who want superior sound and connectivity from truly wireless earbuds for everyday use – with rock-solid connectivity and high battery life,” said boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.

You can buy the boAt Airdopes 511 V2 TWS Earbuds from Amazon India or boAt’s official store. The company sells these earbuds in a single Black color variant at Rs. 2,999.

Buy boAt Airdopes 511 V2 TWS Earbuds on Amazon (Rs. 2,999)