Blizzard Unveils Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a New Warcraft Mobile Game for Android and iOS

Following the official announcement to reveal its much-anticipated mobile game based on the Warcraft universe, Blizzard has now finally unveiled Warcraft Arclight Rumble for Android and iOS. From the first look, the title looks seemingly similar to action-strategy games like Clash of Clans, with cute versions of Warcraft characters and a tower-defense aspect. So, let’s take a look at the details below.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble for Mobile Revealed

For those unaware, Warcraft Arclight Rumble has been a much-anticipated title from Blizzard, following its initial confirmation back in February this year. The title, once released globally, will be available for both Android and iOS and will offer multiple modes, including a single-player campaign, PvP mode, and co-op mode, to players.

In the game, players will be able to choose their leaders, who are characters taken from the World of Warcraft lore. There are 5 distinct categories of Leaders — Alliance, Horde, Beast, Blackrock, and Undead. Players need to choose a leader from these categories to lead their troops or “minis” in the battle arena to defeat enemy raid bosses and other in-game objectives.

Players can also build their army of minions and create unique strategies for winning their battles by leveling up the characters. You can check out the official trailer of the title attached right below.

Coming to the availability, Blizzard has put the Warcraft Arclight Rumble game up for pre-registration on its official website. So, if you are interested in trying out the title first, we’d suggest you head to the Google Play Store or the App Store to pre-register.

The new Warcraft mobile game comes in addition to the existing Warcraft-based title Hearthstone, which is a casual, card-collection game. It is available on both Android and iOS. What do you think about the new Warcraft title? Would you play it once it releases in the flooded mobile gaming market? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned for updates on this game and more Blizzard-related news.