Samsung Unveils New 3nm Exynos W1000; Likely Powers Galaxy Watch 7

Abubakar Mohammed
Samsung Exynos W1000 launched (1)
Image: Samsung
In Short
  • Samsung's new Exynos W1000 SoC is here to power the next generation of Galaxy smartwatches.
  • The Exynos W1000 boasts a 5-core CPU with a powerful Cortex-A78 core and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.
  • The chip could debut in the Galaxy Watch 7 series, that's expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10.

Samsung has been on a roll recently with announcements about its upcoming devices, such as the Galaxy Watch 7 series, new foldables, and the Galaxy Ring. However, one key specification we were missing in the Watch 7 series was the SoC. It has now been revealed to be the Samsung Exynos W1000. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Exynos W1000 is built on Samsung Foundry’s 3nm process, compared to W930’s 5nm architecture. This implies that the W1000 will be much more power efficient. This may translate to a better battery life on the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Samsung W1000
Image: Samsung

Samsung Exynos W1000 Specifications:

The W1000 is a 5-core CPU featuring 1 x Cortex-A78 performance core clocked at 1.6 GHz and 4 x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.5 GHz. Samsung claims the W1000 has 2.7x faster app launch times compared to the W930. The single-core performance seems to have improved by 3.4x whereas the multi-core performance has also been bumped up by 3.7x.

W1000 Processor Architecture

Some of the other technologies that Samsung has managed to fit inside the W1000 are fan-out panel-level packaging for improved heat dissipation, package-on-package (ePOP), and System-in-package. All of these translate to better efficiency.

The GPU, on the other hand, is ARM Mali-G68MP2 which is the same as W930. The W1000 supports screen resolution of up to 640×640 pixels, Bluetooth LE, LPDDR5 RAM, LTE, 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC.

The W1000 will probably debut in the Galaxy Watch 7 series, expected to launch in Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. If you’re wondering what the above tech jargon translates to if we had to explain in one sentence, it means the Galaxy Watch 7 will perform well and last much longer than the Watch 6 series on a single charge.

What are your thoughts on Samsung’s latest W1000 processor for Wear? Let us know in the comments.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

