Samsung Unveils New 3nm Exynos W1000; Likely Powers Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung has been on a roll recently with announcements about its upcoming devices, such as the Galaxy Watch 7 series, new foldables, and the Galaxy Ring. However, one key specification we were missing in the Watch 7 series was the SoC. It has now been revealed to be the Samsung Exynos W1000. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Exynos W1000 is built on Samsung Foundry’s 3nm process, compared to W930’s 5nm architecture. This implies that the W1000 will be much more power efficient. This may translate to a better battery life on the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Image: Samsung

Samsung Exynos W1000 Specifications:

The W1000 is a 5-core CPU featuring 1 x Cortex-A78 performance core clocked at 1.6 GHz and 4 x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.5 GHz. Samsung claims the W1000 has 2.7x faster app launch times compared to the W930. The single-core performance seems to have improved by 3.4x whereas the multi-core performance has also been bumped up by 3.7x.

Some of the other technologies that Samsung has managed to fit inside the W1000 are fan-out panel-level packaging for improved heat dissipation, package-on-package (ePOP), and System-in-package. All of these translate to better efficiency.

The GPU, on the other hand, is ARM Mali-G68MP2 which is the same as W930. The W1000 supports screen resolution of up to 640×640 pixels, Bluetooth LE, LPDDR5 RAM, LTE, 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC.

The W1000 will probably debut in the Galaxy Watch 7 series, expected to launch in Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. If you’re wondering what the above tech jargon translates to if we had to explain in one sentence, it means the Galaxy Watch 7 will perform well and last much longer than the Watch 6 series on a single charge.

What are your thoughts on Samsung’s latest W1000 processor for Wear? Let us know in the comments.