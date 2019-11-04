If you are thinking of starting to learn to code, Python is one of the best languages that you can choose. Created nearly 30 years ago, Python is still one of the most popular coding languages in the world. The best thing about python is its syntax which closely resembles the English language. Add that to the fact that Python is important in the data science and machine learning fields, and you have a robust language that will serve you well. Python developers are always in high demand and command one of the highest salaries in the market. So, if these reasons have made you want to learn Python but you either can’t afford or have time to physically attend a school, then this is the article for you. In this article, we have mentioned 10 best Python learning online courses that you can use to start your journey.

Best Python Learning Courses in 2019

In this article, we have mentioned beginners, intermediate, and advanced Python classes. So, no matter where you are in your Python learning journey, you will find a Python course that will help you improve your skills. So, put your learning caps on and let’s get started, shall we?

1. Complete Python Bootcamp: Go from Zero to Hero in Python 3

If you want to start your Python learning journey then there is no better course to start it with than the “Complete Python Bootcamp” that we are featuring here. This is a vast course consisting of a total of 186 lectures with a total course time of 24 hours. Additionally, there are 19 articles and 19 coding exercises to help you hone what you learn in this course. In this course, you will learn to use Python in a professional environment. The course not only teaches you about the current Python 3 but also about the Python 2 so you have a more robust knowledge base.

After the basics, the course will take on more advanced topics such as the collections module, how to work with timestamps, decorators, creating GUIs, creating simple games, and more. The best part about this course is that not only it covers the basics but also the more advanced topics. Whether you have never used coding before, already know basic syntax, or want to learn the advanced features of Python, this course can help you. You should check it out.

Course Rating: 4.5 (Rated by 194,495 students)

Difficulty level: Beginner to Intermediate (with some Advanced topics)

Buy Course on Udemy: Starting at $12.99

2. Learn Python Programming Masterclass

If you are starting and have never written a line of code before then this is the course for you. The “Learn Python Programming Masterclass” on Udemy is one of the best beginner Python learning courses online. Once you go through the course, you will have a comprehensive knowledge of Python with strong basics that you can build upon. The course has a total of 227 lectures with a total run time of 42 hours. There are also 14 articles, 13 downloadable resources, and 12 coding exercises. If you cover the given material, you will get a fundamental understanding of the Python language.

You will also get pre-requisite Python skills to move into different branches of Python such as machine learning, data science, and more. You will learn how to create your Python programs. The course also gives you basic setup knowledge for learning Python on Linux, macOS, and Windows machines so you don’t have to buy new hardware to start learning. My favorite thing about this course apart from its study material is its pricing structure. Since this course is on Udemy, you don’t have to pay a monthly fee to access it. You just buy it once and you have lifetime access to this course.

Course Rating: 4.5 (Rated by 28,594 students)

Difficulty level: Beginner

Buy Course on Udemy: Starting at $10.99

3. The Python Bible

There’s a saying that the best way to learn something is to use it. Well, the Python Bible is using the same formulae in its Python teaching course. In this course, you will learn Python by building 11 easy-to-follow Python 3 projects. In the course of creating those projects, you will develop a more practical knowledge of Python. You will learn things like Object Oriented Programming (OOP), Logic and Data Structures, Automation using Custom Python Functions, and more. The course is 9 hours long with 74 lectures. There are also 3 downloadable resources and 4 articles.

This is a great course for Python learners who already have basic knowledge of the language and want to learn how to use Python to build something. The course says that there is no background of programming required to start this course. And if you are ready to take on a challenge it is true. However, I still feel that it’s best for people who have a working idea of Python or any other coding language. Again, this course is available on Udemy so it follows the buy once for lifetime access pricing which is just great. This is one of the best Python learning cases that you can get online.

Course Rating: 4.6 (Rated by 20,145 students)

Difficulty level: Beginner to Intermediate

Buy Course on Udemy: Starting at $10.99

4. Python for Everybody Specialization

Python for Everybody Specialization is offered by the University of Michigan. So if you want an online Python learning course developed by a University then this might be a good place to start. All the classes on this course are available online and you don’t have to attend campus classes. The course is for four months with 12 hours/week of workload. While the course starts on a specific date (there are multiple batches so the wait time is not that long), you can decide your pacing as the overall curriculum is quite flexible. Do note that while this is a course provided by the University of Michigan, you will not earn any University credits with this.

It is for people who want to learn Python but cannot afford or have time to attend classes physically. Talking about the course itself, it is meant for beginners so you don’t need any prior coding knowledge to start this course. You will start by learning the basics and then move onto other things such as creating your applications for retrieving data, basics of programming computers using Python, basics of the Structured Query Language (SQL) and database design, and more. Overall, this is a comprehensive Python learning online course for beginners.

Course Rating: 4.8 (Rated by more than 68,000 students)

Difficulty level: Beginner

Subscribe on Coursera: $49/month (financial aid available)

5. Advanced Python by Joe Marini

The first four courses that we have looked at focuses on beginners. However, what if you are someone who has already completed a beginner course and are looking for something more challenging. Well, if such is the case then you should check out the “Advanced Python” course which we are mentioning here. It is taught by Joe Marini who is a senior developer advocate at Google. As you might know, Python is the official language of Google, and to learn from someone who is already working there is a great chance for you.

The course is pretty small coming at just around two and a half hours. However, since it’s an advanced course, unpacking the knowledge packed in those two hours and thirty minutes will take you a ton of time. In this course, you will learn how to leverage next-level Python features such as object-oriented special class methods, use logging to track performance and user activity, see how to port code from Python 2 to 3, and make your code more efficient and easier to read and maintain. The course topics include Template strings, Iterators, Transforms, Advanced Python functions, and more.

Course Rating: There is no course rating system on LinkedIn Learning (Formerly Lynda.com)

Difficulty level: Advanced

Subscribe on LinkedIn Learning: Available as a Part of LinkedIn Premium Membership – $29.99/month

6. Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Using Python

One of the best online courses on Python is the “Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Using Python” which is developed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a university that needs no introduction. The course is for beginners and that’s why it focuses more on the breadth of the subject rather than on depth. That being said, the course is not to be taken lightly. The classes and challenging and rigorous and require both time and effort to go through. The things that you will learn in this course include the Python programming language, some simple algorithms, testing and debugging, an informal introduction to algorithmic complexity, and more

Before you begin this course, you should know its pre-requisites. Comprehensive knowledge of High school algebra and a reasonable aptitude for mathematics is needed. While you can take this course without any prior coding experience, students without prior coding experience will find the course to have a steep learning curve and will require to put in more effort. The best part about this course is that it is free to take if you don’t require the certificate. If you need the certificate which by the way is also eligible for 3 credits you will have to pay for the course.

Course Rating: One of the top 100 courses of all time at edX

Difficulty level: Beginners to Intermediate

Enroll on edX: Free, $300 for 3 Credits

7. Google’s Python Class

If you want to learn Python, what better place to learn it from then Google itself. That being said, Google’s Python Class is not as accessible as other classes mentioned on this list. That’s because the course requires you to have a little bit of programming experience. Also, while there are video lectures, they are quite old and not updated. That means you will have to go through the resources yourself and learn Python. The best part about this course is that it is focused on solving problems so you will be learning to code in a practical scenario.

The course starts with the basics of setting up Python on your machine and then moves on to cover topics such as introduction to Python, lists and strings, regular expressions, utilities, dicts and files, and more. The course is more on the technical level and the absence of update video tutorials will hamper the progress of beginners. That’s why you should only go through this course if you have some prior knowledge of coding.

Course Rating: There is no course rating

Difficulty level: Intermediate to Advanced

Get from Google: Free

8. Learning Python with PyCharm

Another good Beginner level course for learning Python is the “Learning Python with PyCharm” course on LinkedIn Learning. Instructed by Bruce Van Horn who is a lead software developer at Visual Storage Intelligence, the course gives you a step-by-step guide to Python. You start with learning to set up your development environment and then explore PyCharm’s first-rate text editing tools.

For the beginners, PyCharm is an integrated development environment (IDE) used in computer programming, specifically for the Python language. It is where you will write your code. The course includes topics such as installing PyCharm, adding functions, code debugging, creating databases, and more. Finally, you will also learn how to integrate Python with web projects that include HTML and JavaScript.

Course Rating: There is no course rating system on LinkedIn Learning (Formerly Lynda.com)

Difficulty level: Beginner

Subscribe on LinkedIn Learning: Available as a Part of LinkedIn Premium Membership – $29.99/month

9. Introduction to Python Programming by Georgia Tech

If you are looking for a complete Python programming course just the way it’s taught in universities, then you should check out this course on Python by Georgia Tech. It’s a vast course which requires 180-200 hours of work on your part. This time includes all the lectures that you will watch along with the expected time it will take you to solve the problems and assignments given in the course. The best part about this course is that you don’t require any computer science background. That means anyone can start learning Python with this course.

While this course is focused on Python, it starts with teaching you the basics of programming so you have a strong base before you build your Python knowledge. Note that the course is free to watch and learn but you will need to pay the fee if you want a certificate from Georgia Tech. I love this approach as it not only gives people a way to learn Python without spending any money but also gives the option to get credits if they are ready to pay for it. Overall, one of the best beginner online Python learning courses on programming basics that you can find.

Course Rating: edX doesn’t show any ratings on courses

Difficulty level: Beginners

Enroll on edX: Free, $356.40 for Professional Certificate from Georgia Tech

10. Learn Python the Hard Way

If you are someone who doesn’t require lectures and best learn from books, then this is the course for you. “Learn Python the Hard Way” is written by Zed Shaw who is famous for his “All Things Hard Way” series. His books are very popular in the beginner developer community. The book teaches you to learn to code not by learning but by practicing. Since the premise is based on practice, it will be harder than other courses, but it will make you a more practical programmer so keep that in mind.

The book starts with the basics of Python where you will first learn to install a custom Python environment and then move onto topics such as organizing and writing code, basic mathematics, variables, strings, program design, debugging, and more. Despite its name, the book is beginner-friendly and made for beginners. So, if you are an expert programmer, it’s not for you. As I said at the start, if you learn best from books, this is the course you should get.

Course Rating: 3.8 on Amazon

Difficulty level: Beginners

Enroll on edX: $28.78 for Paperback, $19 for Kindle edition

SEE ALSO: 10 Best Text Editors for Mac

Get the Best Python Learning Courses Online

That ends our article on the best online Python classes that you can take in 2019 to start your Python learning journey. I have mentioned beginners, intermediate, and advanced level classes so you can choose the one depending on your current Python knowledge. Do check them out and let us know which Python course you went with in the comments section below.