This AI Tool Can Make Your Ancestors Tell Their Own Life Stories; Check out How It Works!

Although AI-generated content isn’t entirely reliable, there is no doubt that the technology is being used widely in several sectors, especially in the development of image-enhancing tools. Now, a genealogy platform called MyHeritage has debuted a new AI tool that allows users to create realistic animated videos from their ancestors’ photos, which will tell their life stories.

MyHeritage LiveStory AI Tool Introduced

The AI-based LiveStory tool was recently added to MyHeritage’s official platform and lets users upload a portrait image of their ancestors to create a life-story video in which their ancestor tells the story of their lives themselves. Even though that sounds creepy, the LiveStory tool can give the stories of your ancestors a personalized touch.

You can start by uploading the image of your ancestors to the LiveStory tool and then follow the on-screen instructions to create the video. Check out a sample video created using the tool attached right below.

How Does it Work?

The LiveStory tool uses a deep learning model, developed by an AI-based company named D-ID, which was licensed to MyHeritage. It adds realistic animations that are perfectly synced with the generated audio to the image to make it seem like your ancestor is telling their story with their own mouth.

New users will have to include additional details or imageries to create a full-fledged documentary-style video like the one above. However, if you have a MyHeritage account and used the platform to create your family tree, LiveStory will use your existing information to create the video with much fewer clicks. Furthermore, if you have a MyHeritage subscription, which costs $299 (~Rs 23,850) a year, you can create unlimited LiveStory videos using the tool.

The videos you create will be yours to keep. Check out the video of the legendary Abraham Lincoln, which I created attached below. You can also edit your LiveStory after creating them.

However, citing the potential of abuse, MyHeritage asks users to use the tool only on their own family pictures and not on others, without their permission. So, what do you think about the AI-based LiveStory tool? Check it out right here and do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.