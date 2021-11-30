Google Play Store Shares a List of Best Android Apps and Games of 2021 in India

As we near the end of 2021, Google India (much like last year) has announced this year’s best apps and games on the Play Store that were popular amongst users in India. In a blog post, Google has revealed that India saw a variety of apps gain popularity this year, with growth for e-learning apps seeing a massive uptick. So, let’s take a look at them, shall we?
Best Google Play Store Apps and Games of 2021
Starting with the best app of 2021, Google chose Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live Together (Free). Bitclass is a digital learning app that offers free, interactive classes for a number of categories such as baking, dancing, and more. Google says that the app “reiterated the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fueled by innovative localized solutions.”
While Bitclass was chosen as the best app of 2021 by Google Play editors, the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India battle royale game was chosen as the best game of 2021.
Audio-based social app Clubhouse was picked as the best user’s choice app of 2021. According to Google, the fact that Clubhouse became the User’s Choice App of 2021 shows “India’s rising fondness for voice and audio-based platforms.” The user’s choice game is Garena Free Fire Max.
You can check out the entire list of the best apps and games on the Google Play Store in different categories right here:
Best Google Play Store Apps 2021
Best Apps for Fun
- FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More
- Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
- Hotstep
Best Apps for Everyday Essentials
- Sortizy – Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists
- SARVA – Yoga & Meditation
- Guardians from Truecaller
Best Apps for Personal Growth
- Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
- EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App
- Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT
Best Hidden Gems
- Jumping Minds – Talk & Feel Better
- Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD
- Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery
Best Apps for Good
- Evergreen Club – Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning
- being: your mental health friend
- Speechify – text to speech tts
Best Apps for Tablets
- Houzz – Home Design & Remodel
- Canva
- Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
Best Apps for Wear
- My Fitness Pal
- Calm
- Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock
Best Play Store Games 2021
Best Competitive Games
- Battlegrounds Mobile India
- Summoners War: Lost Centuria
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
- JanKenUP!
- Unmaze – a myth of shadow & light
- NieR Re[in]carnation
- Tears of Themis
Best Indie Games
- DeLight: The Journey Home
- Huntdown
- My Friend Pedro
- Ronin: The Last Samurai
- Bird Alone
Best Pick Up & Play
- Cats in Time – Relaxing Puzzle Game
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Dadish 2
- Disney POP TOWN
- Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3
Best Games for Tablets
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary
Have you used any of the aforementioned apps or games? If yes, which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.