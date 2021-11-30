Google Play Store Shares a List of Best Android Apps and Games of 2021 in India

As we near the end of 2021, Google India (much like last year) has announced this year’s best apps and games on the Play Store that were popular amongst users in India. In a blog post, Google has revealed that India saw a variety of apps gain popularity this year, with growth for e-learning apps seeing a massive uptick. So, let’s take a look at them, shall we?

Best Google Play Store Apps and Games of 2021

Starting with the best app of 2021, Google chose Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live Together (Free). Bitclass is a digital learning app that offers free, interactive classes for a number of categories such as baking, dancing, and more. Google says that the app “reiterated the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fueled by innovative localized solutions.”

While Bitclass was chosen as the best app of 2021 by Google Play editors, the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India battle royale game was chosen as the best game of 2021.

Audio-based social app Clubhouse was picked as the best user’s choice app of 2021. According to Google, the fact that Clubhouse became the User’s Choice App of 2021 shows “India’s rising fondness for voice and audio-based platforms.” The user’s choice game is Garena Free Fire Max.

You can check out the entire list of the best apps and games on the Google Play Store in different categories right here:

Best Google Play Store Apps 2021

Best Apps for Fun

FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

Hotstep

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials

Sortizy – Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

SARVA – Yoga & Meditation

Guardians from Truecaller

Best Apps for Personal Growth

Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App

Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT

Best Hidden Gems

Jumping Minds – Talk & Feel Better

Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good

Evergreen Club – Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

being: your mental health friend

Speechify – text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets

Houzz – Home Design & Remodel

Canva

Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best Apps for Wear

My Fitness Pal

Calm

Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

Best Play Store Games 2021

Best Competitive Games

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Summoners War: Lost Centuria

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

JanKenUP!

Unmaze – a myth of shadow & light

NieR Re[in]carnation

Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games

DeLight: The Journey Home

Huntdown

My Friend Pedro

Ronin: The Last Samurai

Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play

Cats in Time – Relaxing Puzzle Game

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Dadish 2

Disney POP TOWN

Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Overboard!

The Procession to Calvary

Have you used any of the aforementioned apps or games? If yes, which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.