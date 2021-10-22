PUBG New State Global Release Set for November 11

Though PUBG Mobile didn’t make a return to India ever since its ban alongside TikTok earlier last year, Krafton released the battle royale title in a new avatar – Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) – to the joy of mobile gamers in the country. Well, no worries if the original PUBG didn’t make a comeback, as the second iteration of the game called PUBG New State is coming to India and now has a release date. PUBG New State will launch globally on November 11 and is currently up for pre-registration on Android and iOS.

Prior to the official release on November 11, Krafton will be running a final two-day technical test on October 29 and 30 in 28 countries across the world. So keep your eyes peeled to get a first hands-on experience with this upcoming PUBG title.

Thanks to the folks at Krafton, we have managed to get an early look at the upcoming map, vehicles, and gunplay in PUBG New State. The game will be set in the city of Trio, which is a post-apocalyptic world in the future, in the year 2051. At first sight, the Troi map gives Erangel-like vibes and includes new points of interest, including Exhibit Hall, Laboratory, The Mall, and the Trailer Park.

Moreover, since we are in the future, the Troi map in PUBG New State also includes some cool new futuristic vehicles. You have a Tesla-like electric car, an electric bike, a supercar, and even the buggy is now electric and is called EV-AX. There are additional features such as drones, the ability to revive enemies and add them to your team, customize weapons, and much more. You can learn about the new features in PUBG New State right here:

As mentioned above, PUBG New State is currently available for pre-registration on Android (Free) and iOS (Free). All players who will pre-register for the title will receive exclusive in-game items, including a vehicle skin. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and sign up for the title, so it is automatically downloaded on your device once it goes live on November 11. It’s time to get that Chicken Dinner, once again!