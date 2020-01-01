You must have seen elderly people complaining or finding it difficult to get used to the modern user interface offered by Android and iOS. Today, we stumbled upon BaldPhone, an Android app that presents users with a straightforward interface.

The app essentially replaces your smartphone’s interface with big icons that can be viewed easily by elderly people. BaldPhone was primarily developed to help people with motoric problems and people who need a visual aid to use their phones.

Installing the app will provide users with a launcher, keyboard, contacts and phone apps, voice assistant, alarms, a media viewer, SOS button, and even a reminder to take pills. Below is how the phone’s home screen would look like after installing BaldPhone.

You can download the app from GitHub and F-Droid. For those wondering why the app is not available to download on the Google Play Store, the developer says that it used to be present on Google Play but it had to be removed due to the recent permission requirements that would lead to split APKs.

It is worth mentioning that you can download the app for free and it doesn’t have ads. The app is open-source and you may go through the source-code or contribute to the project here.

The next time you come across your grandparents or anyone in their old age finding it difficult to use smartphones, you know what to do. Check out the app from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Download BaldPhone | Download BaldPhone from F-Droid