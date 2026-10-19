Home > News > Bad News: Fortnite Sprites Look Like They’re Leaving in Chapter 8

Bad News: Fortnite Sprites Look Like They’re Leaving in Chapter 8

Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
Fortnite Sprite and Extraction Site
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Sprites will be removed at the start of Fortnite Chapter 8.
  • Sprites from Fortnite Chapter 7 Seasons 3 and 4, alongside the Mastery Tab, are reportedly being removed.
  • Epic Games has yet to officially confirm Sprites being removed in the next Fortnite Chapter.
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Sprites have been the center of attention in Fortnite since Chapter 7 Season 3. Players have spent countless hours collecting these cute little creatures and keeping them safe in their Fortnite Sprite Garden. Epic Games explicitly mentioned that Sprites were here to stay for the foreseeable future, but the developer might be looking to change course.

Fortnite Sprites May Be Vaulted Before the Year Ends

In a post shared by X user blortzen, they mention that Sprites will be removed in Fortnite Chapter 8 as soon as the Mini-Season ends, sometime in late November to early December.

Sprites being removed is not confirmed, but there are signs of this happening within the game files.

The X user found that Sprite extraction files (handling Sprite extraction in-game) are set to leave at the start of Fortnite Chapter 8. The removal of the ‘extract’ Sprites mechanic suggests they won’t be in the game altogether. This would include Fortnite Sprites from Chapter 7 Seasons 3 and Season 4. The Fortnite Sprite Mastery tab is also reportedly being removed in Chapter 8.

Fortnite leaker talking about Sprite extraction being removed from the game files
Image Credit: X / blortzen

On the bright side, new Sprites will be available in the upcoming Mini-Season, which is rumored to be a Fortnite One Piece collab. There’s still no confirmation, though, on whether we will see older Sprites.

That said, it’s rather peculiar that Epic Games is looking to vault Sprites in the next Fortnite season. Taking into account their popularity, not to mention the time and effort that went into creating the entire feature, their removal seems like wasted potential. However, not everyone is upset about this.

“Geno wasn’t lying when he said his world will truly be perfect,” commented VortexLoreFNmad in favor of the Sprites being vaulted. This comment likely stems from the fact that there are more than 160 Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 alone, and collecting them has been a daunting, if not an impossible, task.

All said and done, we won’t know for certain if Sprites are being removed until the Mini-Season with the One Piece chest kicks off.

As mentioned above, what is known at the moment is based on details from in-game files, which are subject to change during development. If Sprites are indeed going away, the developer will reveal it publicly next month.

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing features, with his expertise being Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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