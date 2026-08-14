Fortnite Is Likely Adding Sonic Rift Zones Just Before Chapter 7 Season 4

As per a Fortnite leak, players may encounter a new Sonic Rift Zone soon. This will be a teaser for the upcoming Gaming Legends collaboration and is speculated to arrive in-game during the Unstable Moment Live Event.

Based on the details shared by renowned Fortnite leaker HYPEX on X, the Sonic Rift Zone will be active around the Zero Point. This will either occur tomorrow or, if not, next week. With Geno missing ahead of the Unstable Story live event, he may be the one who’s causing the rift to open. However, we can’t say for certain.

What we do know, however, is that when inside the Sonic Rift Zone, players will experience a few ‘glitches’ or ‘buffs’. They will receive a visual effect, glitched audio, a speed boost, and unlimited stamina. Basically, everything that a Fortnite Air Sprite provides as a buff, but better.

Furthermore, entering or leaving the Sonic Rift Zone in Fortnite will trigger certain audio-video effects. Your screen will glitch, and your character will be highlighted during this time. If you are overtly sensitive to such visual effects, you may want to enter this region with caution.

There’s speculation that the Sonic Rift Zone will be moved to a POI once Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 starts. With the Sonic Green Hills Zone POI rumored to be a part of the Fortnite Sonic the Hedgehog collab, it could be shifted there.

Image Credit: X/ HYPE_X

What’s interesting is that the Fortnite Sonic Rift Zone is not entirely new. We have had isolated zones on the island before. This is a throwback to the Sideways from Chapter 2 Season 8. However, with the player base having grown exponentially, this will be a new experience for many.

Having said that, expect Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collabs to add a lot of new gameplay mechanics when the next Fortnite update drops. Hacking is also going to play a major role, which will make things rather interesting.