A lot of educational institutions across the globe are currently shut down in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Amazon-owned Audible has now announced Audible Stories, a new service that offers free audiobooks for children and teens to keep them occupied during this time of crisis.

“For as long as schools are closed, we’re open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids.”, says Audible.

Audible Stories consists of hand-picked stories across education, entertainment, classic, contemporary, and general-interest titles. Notably, the collection includes all-time favorites of kids including Winnie the Pooh, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Aladdin, Jane Eyre and The Call of the Wild.

It is worth noting that you don’t have to be an Audible member to use Audible Stories. You can use the service without even logging in by simply visiting its website. Audiobooks are available in six languages namely English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese.

The Discover section of Audible Stories consists of various categories including Littlest Listeners, Elementary, Tween, Teen, Literary Classics, Folk & Fairy Tales for All, along with separate categories for French, Spanish, Italian, German, and Japanese content.

“We hope that Audible Stories will offer children—and everyone—some respite during these unsettling times.”, says the company. Audible Stories will most likely be well-received among parents who are currently striving to find a balance between taking care of their kids and working from home.

