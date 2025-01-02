Attack on Titan: Requiem Finally Gets Release Date and Official Trailer

Attack on Titan was a masterpiece that showed us the real potential of anime. However, not every fanatic was happy with the original Attack on Titan ending, so to do justice to the project, some fans decided to take the matter into their own hands. Inspired by the music video Akatsuki no Requiem released in 2022, Attack on Titan: Requiem by Studio Eclypse was announced. And now, finally, we have a release date and an official trailer of the fan-made project.

Attack on Titan: Requiem will be released on January 15, 2025. However, it will be an English-dubbed project that will feature an entire set of new voice actors. The Japanese version of Requiem will be released later, and we don’t have a concrete release date for that yet.

The project has also received an official trailer, and it wouldn’t be unfair to say that we will get to witness things we haven’t seen before. The fan-made anime will allow us to get a different view of the AoT universe.

The official trailer by Studio Eclypse kickstarts with a young Eren sleeping under a tree. Events in the video seem a lot different than the original anime. Well, we know that the new anime will take place in an alternate reality, and we will come across a different ending this time.

While many fans are rooting for the anime, several fans seem disappointed with the idea. An X user states, “People who make alternate endings are the worst. Have them write a manga from scratch, and let’s see how they will perform.” Fan fiction/ alternate endings are cringe,” states another X user.

The original AoT animanga ended its main protagonist, Eren’s story, at the hands of his childhood sweetheart Mikasa. However, the battles don’t end even with the eradication of the Titans. Now, it’s time for us to witness a fresh story with a new cast and crew. Hajime Isayama won’t be involved in the project either.

AoT Requiem sees Armin, Eren, and Mikasa as high schoolers, and that’s enough for fans to learn that other than the characters, no event has been copied from the source material. Studio Eclypse was supposed to release a Berserk fan-made project earlier, but it got canceled ahead of release, so we expect Requiem to meet a different fate.