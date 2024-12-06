Attack on Titan The Last Attack Receives a Worldwide Theatrical Release Window

In case you aren’t aware, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack omnibus movie by MAPPA Studios is a compilation of the last two special episodes of Attack on Titan: Final Season — The Final Chapters. After the phenomenal finale aired in 2023, MAPPA brought the rumbling to the Japanese theatres earlier this year. Fans living outside of Japan felt left out of this experience, but they don’t have to anymore. Crunchyroll today confirmed that the Attack on Titan movie is getting an international release next year.

During the Comic-Con Experience 2024 (CCXP) event in Brazil, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures officially announced that they are releasing the Attack on Titan: The Last Attack movie in theatres worldwide in early 2025.

The Attack on Titan finale movie from MAPPA studios will be released in the following countries next year — Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Furthermore, the release date for the selected Latin American countries will be announced later on. There is no sight of The Last Attack getting an Indian release next year for now. However, we expect more countries to be added next year since the popularity of Attack of Titan stretches beyond those countries.

According to reports, AOT: The Last Attack movie is a revised version of the final two specials with better cuts and audio. The movie also includes a special post-credit scene featuring the fan-favorite trio of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin in modern times. This is the last chance for you to catch all of your favorite AOT characters and revisit the war-torn Paradis island on bigger screens. Therefore, make sure to grab the tickets and celebrate the epic finale of Attack on Titan alongside the fans.