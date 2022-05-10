Asus 2022 Zenbook, Vivobook Laptops with OLED Displays, 12th-Gen Intel CPUs Announced

Asus has refreshed an array of laptops under its Zenbook and Vivobook lineups with updated designs, OLED displays, and the latest components from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia. These include upgraded Zenbook Pro models, Zenbook S models, Vivobook Pro models, and Vivobook S models. So, let’s take a look at the details below.

Asus Zenbook Pro Series 2022

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

Starting with the Asus Zenbook series, the Taiwanese company has announced the new Zenbook Pro 16X OLED that comes with a 16-inch touch-supported 4K OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and Pantone validation. It is an Nvidia Studio-rated device and packs up to Intel’s 12th-Gen Core i9-12900H CPU along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

Asus also says that the new Zenbook Pro 16X comes with the new IceCool Pro cooling system that can enable the laptop to operate at 140W TDP without any CPU throttling. The fan noise, as per the company, remains as low as 40dB.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

Next up is the dual-screen Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, which has gotten a refresh. The laptop already comes with a primary 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with a secondary 12.7-inch ScreenPad Plus display. On the new model, Asus says that the secondary 12.7-inch display is brighter than its predecessor with improved tilt functionality to offer better cooling.

Under the hood, the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED can be configured with up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED and Zenbook Pro 17

Other than these, Asus will be adding OLED displays to more of its Zenbook models, including the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED, which comes with the world’s first 15.6-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED display. Under the hood, the device can pack up to Intel’s 12th-Gen Core i7 CPU and Intel’s brand new ARC A370M GPU. Other than these, the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED features the IceCool Plus Thermal technology, a 360-degree ergo lift hinge, Harman Kardon-certified Dolby-Atmos speakers, and more.

The Zenbook Pro 17 is the company’s first 17.3-inch Zenbook model, sporting a 2.5K IPS LCD panel. It is a Pantone-validated panel, supporting Dolby Vision and a 165Hz refresh rate to deliver an ultra-smooth viewing and UI experience. The Zenbook Pro 17 can pack up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Additionally, it has the Dolby Atmos-backed Harman Kardon speakers and comes in a sleek design.

Zenbook S Series 2022

As for the Zenbook S Series 2022, Asus has announced a new Zenbook S13 Flip OLED and a Zenbook S13 OLED with advanced features and high-end specs. While the Zenbook S13 Flip OLED comes with a 2-in-1 design and a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge, the standard S13 OLED model comes in a traditional design. Both the models come in a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis and a 2.8K 16:10 OLED display with Dolby Vision, thin bezels, Pantone validation, Vesa DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Under the hood, the Zenbook S13 Flip OLED can pack up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, while the standard S13 OLED model comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU with Radeon 680M GPU. The S13 Flip OLED is backed by a 67Whr battery, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a microSD reader.

The ZenBook S13 OLED, on the other hand, delivers a 19-hour battery life, has USB-C Gen 2 ports with charging support, and comes in four new colors – Ponder Blue, Aqua Celadon, Vestige Beige, and Refined White. Both the models feature Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos speakers and an enhanced TUV Rheinland-certified eye protection feature.

Asus Vivobook Series 2022

Asus Vivobook Pro Series

Apart from updating its Zenbook line of laptops, Asus has also refreshed many of the models under its Vivobook series. The company has added OLED displays to the Vivobook Pro models ranging from the Vivobook Pro 16X model to the standard Vivobook Pro 15. Each of these laptops now comes with an OLED display and can pack up to an Intel Core i9-12900H or an AMD Ryzen 8 6900HX CPU along with an RTX 3070 Ti GPU. They can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD. They also come with the same IceCool Plus thermal technology as the Zenbook models to provide optimal CPU and GPU performance.

The new Vivobook Pro models come with industry-leading 16-inch 3.2K 120Hz OLED displays, 15.6-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED displays, and a 4K 60Hz OLED display option. They are also Pantone validated, Vesa DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified, and offer 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Furthermore, the Vivobook Pro 2022 series also feature Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos-backed speakers, a Full HD webcam, and an array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 ports, SD Express 7.0 microSD slot, and more.

Vivobook S Series 2022

Coming to the Vivobook S series, Asus has updated the 14.5-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch Vivobook S14 OLED, S14X OLED, S15 OLED, S16 OLED, and S16X OLED models. They are powered by up to a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12700H (with Intel Evo certification) CPU or an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU paired with Intel Iris Xe or Radeon GPUs. As for the memory, the new Vivobook S models can pack up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The Vivobook S14/14X OLED, S16/16X OLED, and the S15 OLED laptops come with up to 4K OLED panels with a minimal response time of 0.2ms. They also feature 14.5-inch and 15.6-inch 2.8K OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panels are Pantone validated, Vesa DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified, and supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. They also feature Harmon Kardon-backed Dolby Atmos speakers, webcams with physical security shields, and more.

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Artist Edition

There is also the new Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Artist Edition, which is the company’s existing 2-in-1 hybrid device, that now comes with various themed accessories and kickstand covers. These themed accessories are designed by two renowned artists — Philip Colbert and Steven Harrington.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices of the new Asus laptops, most of them are currently under wraps. However, it is safe to say that they will heavily depend on the configurations and components of the laptops. However, Asus has announced the price of the refreshed Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, which will start from $2,600 (~Rs 2,00,779), and the new Zenbook 14 Pro Duo OLED will start from $2,000 (~Rs 1,54,419).

As for the availability, Asus is yet to announce the launch dates of its upgraded OLED laptops. While they are slated to release sometime in the coming days or weeks, we’d suggest you stay tuned for further updates. Also, let us know your thoughts about the new Asus laptops in the comments below.