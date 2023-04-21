Asus Debuts Zenbook S13 OLED and More Laptops in India

Asus has introduced its brand new line-up of Zenbook and Vivobook laptops in India. This event marked the launch of the company’s newest Zenbook S13 OLED laptop, which is touted as the world’s slimmest OLED laptop. Check out the details below.

Asus Zenbook S13 OLED: Specs and Features

The Zenbook S13 OLED features a 13.3-inch 2.8K True-to-Life 90Hz Lumina OLED display with 550 nits of brightness, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision. It is Pantone-validated, VESA-certified, and TUV Rheinland-certified. The Zenbook S13 has an overall footprint of 1cm and weighing at around 1kg. For enhanced user experience, the S13 OLED packs an ErgoSense trackpad, a 180-degree hinge design, and a backlit keyboard.

In terms of hardware, the S13 OLED is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. For faster connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E and a multitude of ports like a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, an Audio combo jack, 2 USB-C Thunderbolt ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

The S13 OLED offers Dolby Atmos stereo sound system tuned by Harmon Kardon. It has a 63Wh battery claimed to last up to 14 hours. It packs a Full HD IR camera with a two-way AI Noise Cancelation microphone array for better audio and video quality. Some of the other software features include the MyASUS companion app, ScreenXpert for ASUS PCs, and the GlideX application.

There’s also the new Zenbook 14 OLED and the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED with up to 13th Gen i7 processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Both laptops come with touchscreen functionality with the 14 Flip being a 2-in-1 laptop. Other than that, most of the features are similar to the Zenbook S13 OLED.

Asus also announced 8 different Vivobook laptops at its launch event. All the laptops are powered by the 13th Intel Core processors and boast a standardized military-grade chassis for better protection. The top-end of the Vivobook can pack a 2.8K 120Hz Lumina OLED display, housed inside a metal unibody design. Housed within the chassis is a 1080p web camera with a physical privacy shutter.

Vivobook 15 OLED

In terms of performance, the Vivobook series can go up to Intel Core 13th gen i9 H series processors, with Intel Iris Xe Graphics coupled with 16GB LPDDR5 RAm and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. The Vivobook can offer 1 USB 2.0 Type-A port, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 1 Thunderbolt 4 supports display/power delivery port, and much more. Additionally, there’s support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.0, and up to 75Wh battery. The Vivobook series runs on the latest build of Windows 11.

Price and Availability

Both the Zenbook and Vivobook series will be available for sale via Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG Stores, Chroma, and Asus authorized retailers. Here are the prices for the ASUS Zenbook and the ASUS Vivobook series laptops