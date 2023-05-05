Asus Unveils Zenbook Pro 14 Duo and More Laptops in India

Asus has introduced a slew of consumer laptops in India under the 2023 Creator Series banner. This includes a high-end ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED and some VivoBook series laptops, along with the TUF Gaming laptops. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED: Specs and Features

The new ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED has a 14.5-inch 2.8K 120Hz touchscreen OLED display, complemented by a 12.7-inch 120Hz secondary touchscreen display dubbed ScreenPad Plus. Both displays offer a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, with 500 nits of peak brightness and stylus support. The displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and are Pantone and VESA-certified.

In terms of performance, the laptop packs up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. The laptop is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage. It offers TPM 2.0 for hardware-based security and a dedicated MUX Switch for reduced latency. The AAS Ultra design is combined with ASUS’ IceCool Plus cooling system.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED offers a 720p FHD IR camera for Windows Hello login and improved video quality. It has a 76Wh battery with 180W fast charging. The laptop also offers a plethora of ports like one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports for display/power delivery, a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, and many more. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It runs Windows 11 Home and includes HARMAN Kardon speakers, the MyASUS app, ProArt Creator Hub support, ScreenXpert support, GlideX support, and much more.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED: Specs and Features

The Vivobook Pro 16 OLED features a 16-inch 3.2K 120Hz 16:10 Lumina OLED display with 600 nits of brightness, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA HDR TrueBlack 600 certification. It is a Pantone-validated display with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The laptop has a backlit chiclet keyboard with Num-key and a fingerprint sensor and a precision touchpad. The laptop also features Asus’ 180-degree hinge design to boost your productivity. You can use the laptop in tent mode, and tablet mode respectively.

It can pack up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. The laptop is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage. The laptop offers TPM 2.0 for hardware-based security and a dedicated MUX Switch for reduced latency. ASUS’ IceCool Plus cooling system ensures performance stability while keeping the system temperature down.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED

The Vivobook Pro 16 OLED offers a 1080p FHD camera with a privacy shutter for improved video quality and privacy. It has a 96Wh battery with 150W fast charging. The laptop also offers a plethora of ports like two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port for display/power delivery, a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, and many more. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 pre-installed and is available in Quiet Blue and Cool Silver colors. Other specs and features include speakers tuned by Harmon/Kardon, ASUS OLED Care, QC fast charge, AI Noise Canceling, and much more.

The 2023 Vivobook Creator series laptops also include Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, Pro 14X OLED, 16X, and 14X with 13th Gen Intel processors.

The 2023 TUF Gaming series include the F15 and F17 laptops respectively. Apart from the screen size, both laptops pack the same set of specs and features. Both of them pack a 144Hz FHD display housed within a military-grade chassis. Both laptops are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, with support for Ray Tracing. The 2023 TUF series pack 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD and a 48Wh battery.

Price and Availability

The new Asus 2023 Creator Series laptops will be available via Asus’ e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Asus authorized retailers, and the Asus Exclusive Stores/ROG stores. Check out the pricing of the ASUS 2023 Creator Series line-up here:

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED: Rs 1,99,990

Vivobook Pro 16 OLED: Rs 1,24,990

TUF Gaming F15: Rs 62,990

TUF Gaming F17: Rs 62,990

Feature image: Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (2023)