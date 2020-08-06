Asus is today launching a new laptop in its ROG Zephyrus line — the ROG Zephyrus G14. The new laptop comes in a clean looking design, and looks quintessentially Zephyrus, which is all good news.

The biggest design aspect of the new laptop is definitely the new LED matrix on the lid. It’s called the AniMe Matrix Display which can be customised to display text, designs, or pretty much anything you want. It’s not something you will be able to see while using the laptop, but it’s definitely a style statement that can’t be ignored. The laptop also comes with an ergolift which makes the bezels look smaller, and also helps with thermals on the laptop.

The display here is a 14-inch screen, and comes in multiple options from a Full HD panel all the way up to a WQHD display. While the WQHD option only has a 60Hz refresh rate, if you choose to go with a Full HD panel, you can get a 120Hz refresh rate as well. The screens here cover 100% sRGB colour gamut, which makes the laptop great for content creators as well.

Under the hood, the G14 comes with the latest 7nm Ryzen processors up to the Ryzen 9 4900HS paired with up to 32GB 3200MHz RAM, and 1TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. For graphics, you can get the G14 with up the Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU. Clearly, the laptop doesn’t skimp out on power for its portable design.

The laptop also comes with a wide range of I/O options on board. There’s a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DP1.4 and Power Delivery support, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b port, and a headphone and mic combo jack.

There’s also a 76Wh battery inside which Asus claims can last 10 hours on video playback and around 9 hours while web browsing. The laptop also supports fast charging by the way, so charging the laptop shouldn’t be too much of a hassle anyway.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is available starting today and is priced starting at ₹98,990. However, there is also a variant without the AniMe Matrix available, which is priced at ₹80,990 and is also available starting today.