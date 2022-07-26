Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Gaming Laptop and More Launched in India

Asus has introduced new laptops as part of the ROG Zephyrus and Flow series in India. The list comprises the Zephyrus Duo 16, the Zephyrus G14, and the Flow X16, all coming with the MUX Switch for “powerful” gaming performance. In addition, it has upgraded the Zephyrus G15 and the Flow X13 laptops with AMD Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors. Here are the details to know.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16: Specs and Features

The Zephyrus Duo 16 comes with a dual display design and is the world’s first with a dual-spec panel. The main 16-inch display supports switchable screen resolution and refresh rate and can go from 4K 120Hz mode to Full HD 240Hz mode. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, Adaptive Sync, 500 nits peak brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

The second option includes a 16-inch mini-LED WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 100%, and 1100 nits of peak brightness. There’s also WQXGA IPS display option with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3/RGB option, and 500 nits of brightness. The secondary ScreenPad 14.1-inch IPS display supports up to 4K screen resolution, 100% sRGB, and 400 nits peak brightness. It comes with touch and stylus support.

The Zephyrus Duo 16 can pack up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti with 165W Max TGP GPU. There’s support for 32GB DDR5 (upgradeable up to 64GB), up to 16GB VRAM, and 2TB PCIe 4. SSD storage.

There’s a 720p web camera, 90Whr battery with support for 100W power delivery fast charging, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5,2, 6 speakers, and more. As for ports, the laptop has a USB Type-C, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort, 2 USB Type-A, a card reader, HDMI 2.1, an RJ45, and a 3.5mm audio jack, It runs Windows 11.

ROG Zephyrus G14: Specs and Features

The lightweight laptop (comes with or without AniMe Matrix) has a 14-inch 16:10 display with 2 variants. The first one is a WQXGA IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 100%, and 500 nits brightness. The second one is a WUXGA IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, sRGB 100%, and 400 nits of brightness.

It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, paired with up to AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU. It comes with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The Zephyrus G14 comes with a 76Whr battery with a 240W adaptor, a 720p web camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, 4 speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a Backlit Chiclet Keyboard.

There’s support for a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort, a USB Type-C port with both DisplayPort and power delivery, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a card reader, HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop is also equipped with Vapor Cooling System and runs Windows 11.

ROG Flow X16: Specs and Features

The Flow X16 also has 2 display options: a 16-inch WQXGA mini-LED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits brightness and a 16-inch WQXGA IPS screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. Both support Dolby Vision HDR, Adaptive sync, Pantone validation, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The device can pack in up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU. It also supports up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It has a 90Whr battery with up to 240W adaptor, a 720p web camera, 4 speakers, and runs Windows 11.

Additionally, the Flow X16 sports a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort and power delivery, a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort, power delivery, G-sync, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a card reader, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also supports ROG XG Mobile Interface, Self Cleaning 2.0 technology, Pulsar Heatsink Hi-Tech Cooling, and more.

Additionally, the Flow X13 has been updated with the Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and comes with MUX Switch. It supports two display options (4K UHD and Full HD 120Hz), a 360-degree hinge, the XG Mobile eGPU, and more. The Zephyrus G15 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS laptop processor, a 240Hz or 165Hz QHD display panel, and more.

Price and Availability

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 starts at Rs 2,49,990, the Zephyrus G14 starts at Rs 1,46,990, and the Flow X16 has a starting retail price of Rs 1,71,990. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 starts at Rs 1,57,990, while the Flow X13 starts at Rs 1,21,990.

All these new Asus ROG laptops will be available via the ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, and leading retail stores.

Featured Image: Representation of ROG Zephyrus Duo 16