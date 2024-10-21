OnePlus 13 Launch Teaser Gives Us a Closer Look at the Upcoming Flagship

In the past few weeks, we’ve seen a lot of info on the OnePlus 13’s battery specifications and camera features. However, we didn’t get an official look at the phone until recently. With the launch date inching closer, we finally have a teaser of the OnePlus 13 showcasing the design from every angle across multiple colorways.

The Chinese teaser of the device, alongside a few images, confirms that the OnePlus 13 will launch on October 31. The teaser and images reveal a slightly different back camera design compared to the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 13 looks good!? Already a fan of that white colorway. pic.twitter.com/uoE7LrLLfi— Abubakar Mohammed 🍉 (@imdabubakar) October 21, 2024

The triple rear camera module is now a bit to the right. It does not wrap around the top right corners of the phone as it did on the OnePlus 12. There’s a line that runs horizontally from the right side of the camera to the sides, and atop is the Hasselblad logo.

There are three colors in the video — Blue, White, and Wood. The colors from the models from the teaser translate to Blue’s Hour, White Dew Morning Light, and Obsidian Secret Realm. Earlier yesterday, the OnePlus 13 was spotted in the hands of players in multiple colors at the Peacekeeper Elite 2024 PUBG event. Image Courtesy: 简单聊数码科技 on Weibo

OnePlus has added a 6.82-inch micro-curved BOE X2 2K display, which according to rumors is a might impressive display panel. As the name suggests, it is slightly curved at the bezels, as you can see in the teaser. This display will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness.

Besides, we expect the phone to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. It could also feature the latest Glacier Battery tech, alongside a whopping 6100 mAh battery that can charge at 100W wired and 50W wirelessly. The company recently teased a MagSafe-like charging tech on upcoming phones, and we hope to see it on the OnePlus 13.

The back panel curves a bit on the sides for a comfortable grip. Speaking of the back, the three rear cameras are all expected to be 50 MP units across the main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. Furthermore, there’s an alert slider at the left, a USB Type-C port at the bottom with a microphone array. The volume and power buttons are on the right. The phone will come with the latest ColorOS 15 in China, which OPPO recently announced

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 13? What features do you look forward to trying out in the device? Let us know in the comments below.