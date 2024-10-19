Snapdragon 8 Elite Antutu Scores Leak; Qualcomm’s Answer to Apple A18 Pro?

The Snapdragon 8 Elite (aka Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) will soon be unveiled as Qualcomm’s latest and greatest. However, ahead of the launch next week, we get to see the chipset’s AnTuTu score, and it’s bonkers. Moreover, as it turns out, it’s all set to give Apple’s A18 Pro a serious run for its money.

Thanks to the leaked image shared by OnLeaks and Smartprix, we see the AnTuTu benchmark score of the Realme GT 7 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max (review) side by side. For those unaware, the Realme GT 7 Pro is officially confirmed to arrive in China later this month. The GT 7 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which scores 3,025,991 points on AnTuTu. On the other hand, the Apple 18 Pro stacks up nearly half of it, sitting on 1,651,728 points.

Snapdragon 8 Elite (L) vs Apple A18 Pro (R) AnTuTu scores (Image Credit: OnLeaks x Smartprix)

The previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s benchmarks also see it performing slightly more on AnTuTu. However, the Snapdragon 8 Elite delivers a major leap and scores more on Geekbench as well.

Not too long ago, the OnePlus 13 carrying the same Snapdragon processor surfaced online, and its Geekbench 6 scores came to be known as well. It managed to score 3,216 and 10,051 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Going by our A18 Pro benchmarks, while it scores slightly more on the Geekbench single-core test at 3358 points, it fails to keep up in the multi-core test, scoring 8184 points.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was also spotted on Geekbench carrying the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Additionally, the iQOO 13 is also expected to flaunt the chipset. However, Qualcomm is not the only one buckling up. The recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9400 seemingly manages to overthrow the A18 Pro in multi-core performance as well.

This is the first time we have seen Snapdragon lock horns and even surpass Apple’s latest in some regard. Meanwhile, Samsung is also working to fine-tune its upcoming Exynos 2500 chipset, and who knows what that could bring to the table.

All-in-all, we are looking at a whole new level of smartphone performance which we probably won’t even be able to fully utilize. While I’m certainly happy to see Snapdragon achieve new heights, I’m worried about how much more convoluted the Snapdragon 8 Elite will make Qualcomm’s naming scheme. Well, here’s to hoping that it’s called the 8 Gen 4 instead.

With that said, what do you think about the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s AnTuTu scores? Let’s hear you out in the comments down below.