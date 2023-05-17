Asus Launches ROG Flow Z13 ACRONYM Edition And More Laptops In India

Asus has expanded its 2023 ROG Gaming portfolio in India with the launch of the new ROF Flow Z13 ACRONYM, the ROG Strix G16/G18, and more laptops coming with 13th Gen Intel processors. Check out what the recently introduced ROG lineup has to offer.

ROG Flow Z13 ACRONYM Edition: Specs and Features

The special edition of the ROG Flow Z13 has a 13.4-inch QHD+ Nebula Display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio with Adaptive Sync, HDR Dolby Vision, and stylus support. The Z13 comes with a reinforced aluminum chassis with a 170-degree kickstand to enable the tablet or laptop mode.

The laptop packs the 13th Gen Intel i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics. It can support up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. The ROG Intelligent Cooling design allows the Flow Z13 to maintain consistent elevated performance with efficient heat management.

The laptop comes with a 56Wh battery with a 130W adapter. You also get a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP IR camera, a single light keyboard, AI-noise canceling microphones, Dolby Atmos certification, and more. There’s support for 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 Thunderbolt port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more. The laptop comes with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass, Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home, and Student 2021 out of the box.

ROG TUF A16 Advantage Edition: Specs and Features

The laptop features a 16-inch Full-HD model with a 165Hz refresh rate. It comes with slimmer bezels, a MUX switch, and 100% sRGB coverage. The laptop comes with a rugged chassis in military-inspired Sandstorm paint.

Powering the TUF A16 Advantage Edition is the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS mobile processor coupled with AMD Smart Access Graphics and Dynamic Switchable Graphics. It packs up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

The laptop comes with a 90Wh battery with a 240W adapter. You also get a 720p HD camera, a single-light keyboard, Dolby Atmos certification, and more. There’s support for 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x RJ45 LAN port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more. The laptop comes with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass, Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home, and Student out of the box. Other features include AMD Smartshift RSR, Armoury Crate Command Center, and much more.

ROG Strix G16/18: Specs and Features

The 2023 ROG Strix is available in both 16-inch and 18-inch variants. The laptops can sport can go up to 2K QHD Nebula Display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It also supports a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 3ms response rate, Nvidia G-Sync, and 500 nits of brightness. The display is further Pantone color validated, and TUV Rheinland certification. The laptop has a game-centric design, with lighting integration, software controls, and macro functions.

Under the hood, the G16/18 is powered by up to 13th Gen i9-13980HX CPU coupled with up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics. It can pack 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. In terms of heat management, the proprietary ROG Intelligent Cooling design includes Tri-fan technology, 7 heat pipes, and Conductonaut extreme liquid metal compound.

The laptops are backed by up to 90Wh battery with a 280W adapter. You also get a 720p HD camera, per-key RGB keyboard and trackpad, Aura sync accents, Dolby Atmos certification, and more. There’s support for 2 USB Type-C ports, 1 HDMI 2.1 Output port, 1 Global headset jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more. The laptop comes with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home, Student 2021 out of the box, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass.

ROG Zephyrus G16: Specs and Features

The Zephyrus G16 sports a 16-inch 2K QHD+ Nebula Display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 3ms response rate, Nvidia G-Sync, 100% DCI P3 color gamut, and is Pantone color validated. It has a dot matrix design on the lid, a 180-degree hinge, and cosmic color tones.

In terms of performance, the laptop packs the 13th Gen Intel i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPUs, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM with 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. The Zephyrus G16 incorporates a Thermal Grizzly liquid metal compound with 84-blade ArcFlow fans with 6 heat pipes to maintain bearable temperatures during intense performance sessions.

It has a 90Wh battery with a 240W adapter, a 720p HD camera, a one-zone RGB keyboard, Aura sync accents, AI-noise canceling microphones, and more. There’s support for 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 RJ45 LAN port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more. The laptop comes with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass, Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home, and Student out of the box. The laptop is available in Moonlight White and Eclipse gray color options.

Asus has also launched other variants of the ROG series laptops in India like the TUF F15, TUF A17, Strix G18, flow X13, Zephyrus G14, and many more.

Price and Availability

The new Asus 2023 ROG Series laptops will be available via Asus’ e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Asus authorized retailers like Vijay Sales, and the Asus Exclusive Stores/ROG stores. Check out the pricing of the latest ASUS 2023 ROG line-up here: