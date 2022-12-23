Asus ExpertCenter D5 and S5 Desktop PCs Launched in India

Asus has introduced two new Small Form Factor (SFF) desktop PCs in India as part of its ExpertCenter range. The new ExpertCenter D500SD and S500SD come with 12th Gen Intel processors, a tool-free chassis design for users to open them without any tools, and more. Check out the details below.

Asus ExpertCenter D500SD: Specs and Features

The ExpertCenter D500SD has a compact design and is MIL-STD-810H-certified. It packs up to Intel Core i5-12400 processor with the Intel B660 chipset. There’s support for an optional NVIDIA discrete GPU if needed.

The D500SD comes with support for up to 64GB DDR4 RAM and a combination of both SSD and HDD storage. The desktop PC comes with dedicated air chambers for noiseless heat dissipation.

There’s also support for Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 for security. Connectivity options include a headphone out, a Line-in, a MIC in, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, an HDMI 1.4, a VGA Port, two, PS2, four USB 2.0 Type-A, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A.

Additional details include up to 300W power supply, HD 7.1 channel audio, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, MyAsus apps, and a wireless keyboard and a mouse. The Asus ExpertCenter D500SD comes in black.

Asus ExpertCenter S500SD: Specs and Features

The Asus ExperCenter S500SD is more or less similar to the ExpertCenter S500SD. It comes with up to 12th Gen Intel i5-12400 processor with the Intel B660 chipset, support for DDR4 RAM, and a hybrid storage solution.

The S500SD also has a tool-free design and features an advanced thermal layout. The connectivity options are also the same. The difference is that it provides a 180W power supply and comes with Windows 11. There’s also support for AI noise-canceling technology.

Price and Availability

The Asus ExpertCenter S500SD and the ExpertCenter D500SD have a starting price of Rs 34,790. Both are now available to buy via the ASUS Exclusive Stores (AES).