Apple Might Introduce This Major Design Change for watchOS This Year

It’s almost time for WWDC 2023 and we are expecting a bunch of exciting announcements this year. The new OS updates, the possibility of the rumored mixed reality headset, and much more. We have already started getting information about iOS 17 and now, have some details about watchOS 10, which will see a major change. Check out the details below.

watchOS 10 to Be Focused on Widgets!

Mark Gurman’s recent newsletter talks about the watchOS upgrades we are likely to see this year, and this will be something big. The UI design change will be focused on widgets, which was one of the priorities when the first Apple Watch launched in 2015. https://t.co/2UFGI17khP https://t.co/uCw0TO072w pic.twitter.com/RTSyWLCirl— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 30, 2023

It is said that widgets will become a ‘central part‘ of an Apple Watch and will take hints from the watchOS’ Glances (introduced in 2015) and the widget style launched with iOS 14. This system is meant for easy scrolling through widgets for accessing activity tracking, calendar, and different functionalities.

watchOS 4’s Siri watch face (see below) is also the inspiration. Plus, it will be akin to widget stacks that allow users to pile up widgets in iOS and iPadOS. Currently, the Apple Watch interface is focused on apps with the ability to launch them with a single tap on the digital crown.

Image: Mark Gurman/Bloomberg

Gurman also suggests that Apple might be working on a new physical button functionality. So while the current function is to access the home screen apps, watchOS 10 could make this available to open widgets. Again, a move to put focus on widgets.

While the new widget-based UI sounds exciting, acceptance could be subjective and it would be interesting to see how this makes the usage easier. Since it could have polarizing thoughts, this UI change could first be optional as per Gurman. It is also highlighted that this year’s Apple Watch models (allegedly called the Apple Watch Series 9) could be incremental upgrades and might be similar to the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple is yet to reveal its concrete plans for WWDC 2023 and the events that will follow. We will be covering the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for June 5. So, stay tuned to this space. And don’t forget to share on thoughts on the rumored watchOS changes in the comments below.