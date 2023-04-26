iOS 17 to Bring New Lock Screen, UI Changes, and More

iOS 17 is set to be introduced during WWDC 2023 and ahead of the June event, we have details on the features it may introduce. The new update may bring more than a few quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes, according to a Weibo post from a somewhat credible insider, iOS 17 will bring new features and changes to the Lock Screen, Control Centre UI, Apple Music, and more! Check out the details below.

iOS 17: Expected Features

The leaker’s Weibo post suggests that iOS 17 will include multiple changes to the iPhone Lock Screen. The new update will allow users to share custom Lock Screen designs with others, similar to the existing support for sharing Apple Watch faces.

It would also bring better integration with Apple Music, letting users view Apple Music lyrics directly on the Lock Screen. Plus, there may be additional customization options for fonts and emoji wallpapers. The leak also suggests a revamped UI (user interface) for Apple Music, tweaks to the Control Center (something that has been leaked earlier), and support for custom categories and other organization features for the App Library.

The flashlight may also get an update. Currently, users can only choose between three brightness presets. The new update may replace the current adjustment system with a brightness slider, giving users more control over the flashlight brightness.

Of course, these are just the latest in a long line of rumors and leaks. Apple might bring multiple other features in the new update, including support for the mixed reality headset, sideloading apps, changes to the Dynamic Island, and more. The source of these rumors can be deemed a credible leaker and is the same individual who correctly predicted the arrival of the yellow iPhone 14, so there may be some weight to these rumors. However, we’d still recommend you take these rumors with a grain of salt.

Apple will likely unveil the new features and updates to iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOSofficially at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which will kick off on June 5. We can also expect the company’s first mixed-reality headset and the new MacBook Air. Stay tuned for updates on this!