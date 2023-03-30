WWDC 2023 Dates Officially Announced; Check Them Out!

Apple has finally announced WWDC 2023 dates. The annual developer conference will begin on June 5 and will go on until June 9. The event will see the introduction of iOS 17 and newer versions of macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Here’s what you should expect.

WWDC 2023: What to Expect?

WWDC 2023 will be pre-recorded and select developers and people will be invited to watch the keynote at Apple Park. The in-person attendance will be limited but if you want to register, you can head over here. And in case not, don’t worry as you will be able to catch it on YouTube, Apple’s website, and even via Apple TV+.

Apple will also host sessions for developers and students at Apple Park on June 5 for them to interact with Apple engineers and other developers.

For the generic users (like me), there will be the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17. While there’s no word on what these new updates will entail, we are expecting new features and if Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter is to be believed, iOS 17 will include some interesting features.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said, “WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary. WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!“

Another thing we might get to see is Apple’s mixed reality headset, which is allegedly called Reality Pro. This has been rumored for a long time and is expected to include the M-series chip, high-resolution display, RealityOS or xrOS for a proper app ecosystem, and much more. The headset is also likely to cost over $3,000 (~ Rs 2,40,000) and compete with the likes of the Meta Quest Pro.

We are waiting for the event to start to see what Apple has in store for us and won’t forget to keep you in the loop. So, stay tuned, and do let us know if you are excited about WWDC 2023 in the comments below.