First Apple Watch X Renders Have Me Concerned Because I Have Thin Wrist

A redesigned Apple Watch has been in rumors for quite some time. It’s anticipated that Apple will revamp its Apple Watch Series with a thinner design to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its popular wearable. Now, 91Mobiles brings the raw CAD renders of the Apple Watch Series 10 from industry insiders, giving us the first look at the upcoming Apple Watch 2024. This year, we might see a special 10th-anniversary edition that might be called ‘Apple Watch X’.

If we look at the renders, they don’t show a drastic design. Rather, it’s a straightforward revision of the Apple Watch Series 9 with a similar Digital Crown, a Side button, and a square display. The big change is the inclusion of a larger display. According to 91Mobiles, the renders are of the “larger” model boasting a 2-inch display, which is even bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra’s 1.93-inches display. This means the Apple Watch Series 10 would feature the biggest screen on an Apple Watch so far. Image Courtesy: 91Mobiles

However, the overall dimensions sit between the Series 9 and Ultra. The alleged schematics show an Apple Watch that measures roughly 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm. These dimensions would make the upcoming Apple Watch bigger than the Series 9 but smaller than the Ultra. From the pictures, it’s hard to tell whether the bezels on the Series 10 display are significantly thinner.

This leak corroborates the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s reports that stated the new Apple Watch Series 10 will align closely with the Apple Watch Ultra’s dimensions and will come in 45mm and 49mm screen size options.

There have been persistent rumors that Apple is planning to come up with a dramatically new generation of Apple Watch that will break band compatibility. Earlier, Mark Gurman reported that a redesigned “Apple Watch X” would launch in either 2024 or 2025, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the device. Apple announced the original Apple Watch in September 2014 and released it in April 2015. Gurman mentioned that the “Apple Watch X” might have a thinner case and a magnetic band attachment system. Unfortunately, the renders show no such evidence.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether the CAD renders are accurate. We’ll get a concrete idea as more leaks pile up in the coming weeks.

Apple is likely to launch new Apple Watch models sometime in September, alongside the next-gen iPhone models. In addition to new sizes, Apple is planning to include new health sensors that will reportedly measure blood pressure and detect hypertension & sleep apnea.