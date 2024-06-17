After Thinner iPads, Apple Watch Series 10 Poised to Get Thinner Design

This could be a big year for Apple Watch. The rumors of an Apple Watch redesign have been surfacing for a while. According to Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this year’s Apple Watch Series 10 could get a serious overhaul with a larger display and a thinner design.

In the latest post on Medium, Kuo reports that the screen size options on the 2024 Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm, and from 45mm to 49mm, complemented with a thinner design. Now, that’s a pretty dramatic jump. The new form factors with larger displays would make the smallest Apple Watch Series 10 as big as the current bigger model of the Series 9, and the new larger model would align with the Apple Watch Ultra screen size.

Interestingly, the thinner design claim corroborates Mark Gurman yesterday’s report about Apple planning thinner designs for upcoming iPhone, Watch, and MacBook Pro models. This year, Apple launched its thinnest product ever, the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. The Cupertino tech giant might have plans to stick to this trend with its upcoming 2024 Apple devices.

Kuo also said that the Apple Watch Ultra would remain “roughly the same” this year. However, Apple may offer a new dark/black case color option for the first time.

Later this year, Apple will start using 3D printing technology to manufacture Apple Watch components. This will begin after extreme testing for improved production efficiency. According to Kuo, BLT will be the supplier of 3D-printed components.

Previously, Mark Gurman reported that the 2024 Apple Watch could be labeled the “Apple Watch X”, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch. The recent reports from Kuo have no mention of this possibility. Gurman also said Apple is considering a magnetic band attachment system for a thinner chassis.

However, it’s unclear if the system will be ready for the 2024 Apple Watch. We’ll get a concrete idea when more rumors start piling up in the coming months. The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be released later this year, alongside the new iPhones.