Apple TV App May Soon Land on Android Phones and Tablets

At the moment, the Apple TV app is only available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and visionOS. If an Apple TV subscriber owns an Android smartphone or tablet, they have to watch the content in a browser. Interestingly, this could finally change now. According to Mark Gurman’s report, Apple may finally bring the Apple TV app to Android smartphones and tablets.

As per the reports, Apple is hiring a senior Android software engineer to join the Apple TV app team and build an Android app that will be “used by millions to watch and discover TV and sports.” According to the job listing, the engineer would be leading the development of a television and a sports app for Android. This heavily indicates that Apple is planning to bring its TV app on Android smartphones and tablets.

Today, Apple TV is only available on Android TV devices. Smartphone and tablet users have to rely on tv.com.apple, which gives a basic streaming experience when compared to an app. A mobile app particularly feels missing when watching live sports.

Now, when the Cupertino tech giant is finally gearing up to create an Apple TV app for Android phones, users will have a more convenient way to access the Apple TV+ streaming service. The mobile app will also provide access to MLS Season Pass. In addition, there’s a storefront for purchasing or renting Apple TV shows and movies.

Besides Apple products, Apple has already expanded the Apple TV app on third-party platforms, including Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, select smart TVs, Roku, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and more. Last year, the giant also launched a native Windows desktop app.

It’s both exciting and surprising that Apple is developing a dedicated TV app for its rival platform. Of course, it can help bring more eyeballs to Apple’s streaming service. At the moment, it is unclear when the Android version of the Apple TV app will be available to the public, or if development has started. Right now, there are only a few Apple apps available for Android phones, such as Move to iOS, Apple Music, and a Beats app.