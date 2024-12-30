Apple TV+ Announces Free Weekend: All You Can Watch With No Subscription!

When we talk about content, even though there are multiple streaming platforms, some of the best content we have seen coming out of OTT platforms comes from Apple TV+, but the only problem with this OTT platform is how expensive it is. However, if you have been planning on getting a subscription for the content, you can wait for a while since Apple TV+ has announced a free weekend where you can watch all its content. So let’s talk all about this offer!

This weekend, the first Saturday and Sunday of 2025, is a special one since for the very first time, Apple TV+ is giving out its subscription for free. It means you can stream all the content available on Apple TV+ for free on January 4 and January 5, 2025. This move has been made by Apple to create more hype for its upcoming Severance Season 2. As of now, the subscription to ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ is $9.99 per month, and bundled with Apple One, you can get it for $19.95 per month.

Apple TV+ is set to make its services free on January 4, 2025, and January 5, 2025. So, if you were planning on getting Apple TV+ why not have a taste of what it has to offer this coming weekend before you swipe that card of yours?

Apple TV+ is home to several highly acclaimed TV shows like Ted Lasso, Presumed Innocent, Dark Matter, and Slow Horses. If you are planning to binge-watch this weekend and enjoy this free offer, check out best TV shows on Apple TV+.