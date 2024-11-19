Seth Rogan Tries Running ‘The Studio’ in First Trailer for New Apple TV+ Series

We all watch and love movies, however, how often do we give any thought to how hard is it to make one? Bringing this behind-the-camera perspective to life, Apple TV+ has released the trailer for its new satirical comedy show — The Studio. This show brings Seth Rogan as the lead along with quite a stellar cast, some of whom will appear as regulars while others will make guest appearances. So, let’s take a look at what The Studio trailer has in store for us!

The Studio Is The Perfect Mix of Chaos and Comedy

Now, if a show stars Seth Rogan as the protagonist, there is no way that it won’t feature comedy that will knock your socks off. In this series, Rogan will appear as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of Continental Studios who will be seen fighting internal executive battles to keep movies alive along with his team comprised of stars like Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Adam Goldberg, and Frida Perez.

In the teaser, Rogan’s character seems to be in constant anxiety because of his facial expressions, and honestly, it looks funny. Just to be clear, I am not a bad person for thinking a man in constant anxiety is funny but it is what it is. The description for the trailer reads:

“In The Studio, Rogen stars as the newly appointed head of a movie studio, Continental Studios. Desperate for the approval of celebrities, he and his team of executives at Continental Studios must juggle corporate demands with creative ambitions as they try to keep movies alive and relevant.”

The concept this series brings forward is pretty interesting since not a lot of people have talked about the inner machinery of a movie studio. Even though this Apple TV+ series is a satirical comedy, it brings forth a pretty serious issue faced by people who work in this industry.

The Studio was first announced back in 2022 and confirmed the appearance of Seth Rogan as the protagonist. Now after two years, the first trailer, more like a teaser, has been released.

The Studio will have 10 episodes and will be released on March 26, 2025, on Apple TV+, with a two-episode premiere. Following the premiere, one new episode will be released every Wednesday until May 21, 2025.

Apple TV has a track record for delivering some of the best comedy shows. One such show is Ted Lasso, which is one of the most-watched shows on Apple TV+. So, let’s wait for the release of The Studio to watch Seth Rogan doing what he does best. Till then, stay tuned!