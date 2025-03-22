Severance Officialy Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+

After the Severance Season 2 ending, fans have been left with another cliffhanger while they wait for the story to continue further. When Severance Season 1 concluded, fans had to wait for 3 years to get their hands on Severance Season 2. Now, the fanbase is concerned that we will have to wait for a similar amount of time to see Severance Season 3 on our screens. However, this may turn out to be untrue since Apple TV+ has officially confirmed Severance Season 3. So, let’s find out all about it!

Is Severance Renewed for Season 3?

Severance being renewed for another season was already confirmed by Ben Stiller back in January. Now, Apple TV+ has officially confirmed that Severance Season 3 is happening. Apple TV confirmed the third season in an official X post.

However, even though the show has been renewed for a third season, we do not have an official release date as of now. Considering that Severance Season 2 took three years to hit our screens, there is a good chance that it might take a similar amount of time before we witness Mark and his friends on our screens once again.

However, since this announcement was made right after the conclusion of Season 2, there is a high chance that pre-production work has already begun. We might get a release date for the third season of Severance sometime by the end of 2026 or mid-2027. So, with that being said, let’s wait for more information, and till then, stay tuned with us for more updates!