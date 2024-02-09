Home > News > Apple Releases iOS 17.3.1 with Text Bug Fixes

Apple Releases iOS 17.3.1 with Text Bug Fixes

Kanika Gogia
iOS 17.3.1 update
In Short
  • Apple releases iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1 updates that fix duplicate text bugs.
  • The update doesn't contain any new features or security patches for other bugs.
  • To install iOS 17.3.1 on your iPhone, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update -> Download and Install.

On Thursday, Apple released a surprise iteration of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 as iOS 17.3.1. According to the release notes, the update fixes a bug that could cause text to unexpectedly duplicate or overlap while typing. The iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1 update comes a few weeks after Apple released iOS 17.3 with the Stolen Device Protection feature.

The iOS 17.3.1 seems to be a pretty minor update that fixes a text issue and contains general bug fixes for iPhone users. According to the Apple security releases document, the iOS 17.3.1 update has no published CVE entries. This means the update does not contain security patches or bug fixes that address issues filed in the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database. Also, there are no new features across the updates, which is pretty common with a sub-point update.

How to Install iOS 17.3.1 or iPadOS 17.3.1

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone/iPad and visit the General section.
  • Tap on Software Update.
  • Under the update, tap on Update Now. To schedule the update for the night, hit the Update Tonight button.
  • Enter your iPhone/iPad passcode. Your device will restart after it downloads and installs the update.
Install iOS 17.3.1 on iPhone

How to Install macOS Sonoma 14.3.1

  • Go to Apple Menu -> System Settings or simply open the System Settings app on your Mac.
  • Select General -> Software Update. Click Update now and follow the on-screen instructions.
macOS 14.3.1 software update
With iOS 17.3, Apple added several important features like Stolen Device Protection, a brand-new security feature that protects you against data theft when thieves/attackers learn your iPhone passcode. Besides, iOS 17.3 brought some of the delayed features of iOS 17.2, including Collaborative Apple Music Playlists.

Apple is also working on an iOS 17.4 update that brings new emojis and major changes to the App Store in the European Union. The update is expected to roll out for public use in March.

Kanika Gogia

Kanika has been a loyal iPhone user since 2014 and loves everything Apple. With a Master’s in Computer Applications, passion for technology, and over five years of experience in writing, she landed at Beebom as an Apple Ecosystem Writer. She specializes in writing How To’s, troubleshooting guides, App features, and roundups for Apple users to help them make the best use of their gadgets. When not writing, she loves to try out new recipes and enjoy some family time.

