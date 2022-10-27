Apple to Introduce a Large 16-Inch iPad Next Year: Report

Apple recently introduced the new 10th Gen iPad and the new M2 iPad Pro and might now be prepping to launch another one next year. This one might come with a large display, thus, leaving little room for differentiation between a laptop and a tablet.

16-Inch iPad Might Be Coming in 2023

A recent report by The Information (paywalled) reveals that a person close to the matter has hinted at the launch of a 16-inch iPad in Q4 2023. If this happens, this would be Apple’s first large-screen iPad, bigger than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The rumored 16-inch iPad, as the report claims, will “further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook, bringing the tablet’s screen size in line with that of Apple’s largest laptop, which also features a 16-inch display.“

Apart from this, not much is known about the new rumored iPad. We are also not sure about the branding. Considering the large screen, though, it could be another iPad Pro. To recall, Apple was also expected to introduce a 14-inch iPad Pro with a MiniLED display and there are chances it may launch alongside.

The 16-inch iPad is specified for “creative professionals such as graphic designers and artists” who prefer a large screen. As for the internals, it could either feature the unannounced M3 chip or upgraded versions of this year’s M2 chip, possibly called the M2 Pro or the M2 Max. We can expect a ProMotion display, performance and battery improvements, and much more.

Proper details are rather scarce and we also don’t know if Apple plans to go ahead with a large iPad model. We are not sure how this will impact the MacBook lineup if this becomes a reality. Apple’s recent iPads already feel like an unnecessary upgrade with nothing too extraordinary to offer. We hope this isn’t the case with its future iPad offerings.

We will keep you posted once we get more details on this. So, stay tuned, and do share your thoughts on the idea of a 16-inch iPad in the comments below.