New Apple Pencil 3 Instead of iPads Might Launch This Week

Apple is rumored to introduce new iPads as soon as this week and while we thought this would be the case, here’s some new information that tells something else. It is now rumored that the Cupertino tech major will launch the next-gen Apple Pencil instead. Check out the details below.

Apple Pencil 3 Coming Soon?

Japanese blog Mac Otakara suggests that Apple is planning an iPad-related announcement this week (possibly for today) but this may involve the new Apple Pencil 3 instead of updates to the iPads.

The previous information hinted at the launch of the iPad mini 7, the 11th Gen iPad, and the 6th Gen iPad Air. These are expected with a chipset upgrade as the main attraction. While the iPad mini 7 could have the A15 Bionic chipset, the 11th-gen iPad might get the A14 chipset. The next-gen iPad Air is expected to be powered by the M2 chip.

Apple updated the iPad lineup last year at the same time with the M2 iPad Pro and the 10th Gen iPad and hence, the information regarding new iPads in October this year as well seemed like a great possibility. However, we might just see the new Apple Pencil!

The Apple Pencil 3 will succeed the nearly 5-year-old Apple Pencil 2 and is said to come with interchangeable tips (also hinted at by Majin Bu) for different tasks like painting, drawing, and more. This may be up for grabs separately.

Based on what my source reported

the new Apple Pencil 3 will come with interchangeable magnetic tips



The Apple Pencil 2 comes with the ‘Hover‘ capability, which allows you to use it 12mm above the display. We expect the same feature to pass on to the new Apple Pencil 3, along with several improvements. Since the Apple stylus will be revamped after years, this also seems like a possibility for today’s expected launch.

Whatever the case is, it appears like Apple will launch something and we shall know about this soon. We will keep you posted with the details, so, stay tuned to this space. Also, what do you think Apple will launch this week? Let us know in the comments below.