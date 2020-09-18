We have been hearing about a possible official online presence from Apple in India since back in 2017. Then last month we got more reports from Bloomberg mentioning that Apple will be launching its online store in India in September, and turns out that was accurate. The Cupertino giant has put out a press release announcing that Apple’s online store will go live in India from September 23.

With this, Apple marks its first ever first-party store in the country. Prior to this, the company has relied on third party stores and authorised resellers to distribute its products in India. Now, however, customers can expect stronger customer service, better product configuration options among a host of other premium experiences Apple offers in store locations around the world.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” said Deirdre O’Brien, SVP of Retail+People at Apple. “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time,” he added.

Also with the official online Apple Store, customers may finally get to configure MacBooks and iMacs to their requirements — something that wasn’t possible earlier. Plus, the online store will option financing options, a trade-in program, student discounts, and Apple Care+.

Starting in October, Apple will also begin holding online Today at Apple sessions led by local creative professionals. Moreover, the company will begin offering personalised gift wrapping and engraving options during the holiday season on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Pencil.