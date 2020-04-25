Apple has always been a company to lure its customers through amazing marketing videos and campaigns all over social media platforms. The company has official accounts on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Now, recently an official TikTok account of the company has been spotted by users.

Recently, a social media consultant, Matt Navarra shared a tweet (below) stating “Apple is now on TikTok”.

Apple is now on TikTok looking forward to thumping beats and hip teens holding Apple products in beautifully crafted TikToks h/t @Sphinx pic.twitter.com/UMW3raf9og — Matt Navarra | 🚨 #StayAtHome (@MattNavarra) April 23, 2020

Apple has been active on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram sharing launch videos of new products and videos of many of their marketing campaigns. The Cupertino-based tech giant uses the Facebook-owned Instagram to share many pictures associated with their popular #ShotoniPhone campaign and has over 23 million followers on the platform.

Now, with this new TikTok account, we might see the company expand the social media coverage of its marketing campaigns with short, crisp and creative TikToks.

As of writing this article, Apple’s TikTok account is a blank canvas. It has no videos, no “following” accounts, no likes and not even a bio. There are just the display picture and the blue tick that indicates its a verified official account of the company. However, the followers of the account keep rising with each refresh of the page and it is already nearing the 10k mark.

Creating a TikTok account at this time makes sense for the iPhone-makers considering TikTok’s growth rate in the app market. With this TikTok account, Apple can expand its reach to millions of more people who go by the name of “TikTokers”.